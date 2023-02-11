Beach House Entertainment to raise the bar

“The race has only just begun.”

That tongue-in-cheek response from Nailah Blackman makes the run-up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday, this coming week, all that much sweeter.

Nailah reckons, contrary to popular belief, her pore-raising, raucous-inspiring, crowd-sing-along collaboration with Vincentian Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle), “Come Home”, is just one of three songs on track for the Road March title in this “Mother of All Carnivals”.