Beach House Entertainment to raise the bar

water

Promoters are pushing the envelope this Carnival. With thousands anticipated to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago, a wide selection of premium events are taking shape. Competition breeds variety and ups the ante, no doubt. It is certainly something that the team organising the Beach House premium all-inclusive say, they revel in.

“We’ve been waiting for the return of the outdoor Carnival feting experience for a while, and there’s no way we won’t go all out,” said Anson George. He is one part of the team hosting this year’s Beach House fete. It takes place on February 16th, at the scenic and spacious Sevilla Golf Course in Couva.

“We’re increasing the premium gauge, giving patrons what they expect, and more this year. They deserve it. We know we must come really good; We have no choice,” said George. He understands the saturation of the fete market this season and explains that competition forces us all to do our best, something that in the end, proves beneficial to the patron.

“How I see it, promoters in this short season- a season that has been anticipated for two years, are forced to deliver more than ever before. We cannot fall short,” he said thoughtfully, noting that in the age of social media, it can be suicide for any promotional outfit to drop the ball on delivering all they’ve advertised, and then some.

“Beach House is a Carnival staple. It’s been a part of the landscape for some time and we’re excited to be offering live entertainment for the first time, this year,” said George.

Known as an event that employs the best DJs, the team felt the need to amp up the promotion in 2023 by adding live performances. “Evolution is natural. We want to make sure that every person who attends Beach House, leaves satisfied. From the premium food options, drinks and the ambience, we’re sparing no cost because we know there’s heavy competition in this space,” admitted George.

Carnival Thursday means that many tourists will be lodged and ready to fete all weekend long in Trinidad and Tobago. For the Beach House Entertainment team, ensuring that every guest is treated with exceptional service, is a priority. “We pride ourselves on thinking about what the patron would desire, before they even think about it.”

“The race has only just begun.”

That tongue-in-cheek response from Nailah Blackman makes the run-up to Carnival Monday and Tuesday, this coming week, all that much sweeter.

Nailah reckons, contrary to popular belief, her pore-raising, raucous-inspiring, crowd-sing-along collaboration with Vincentian Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle), “Come Home”, is just one of three songs on track for the Road March title in this “Mother of All Carnivals”.

“They call me ‘Queen Rosie’. But I am not rosy. I am a warrior. My bois is Warrior.”

It was no idle boast from Rosanna Byanille, the lone female competitor in the 2023 semi finals of the National Stickfighting Competition, which took place at Diego Martin Regional Complex, last Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Bynaille has also vowed to carry on the legacy of her late stickfighting father Dennis “Mookselal” Benice Acres, 88, who was laid to rest at New Grant Cemetery on Wednesday.

Take that mental day for yourself but follow up by talking to a professional.

That’s the message inside and behind the lyrics of Kes’ (Kees Dieffenthaller) Carnival 2023 runaway hit “Mental Day”.

Kes says more men in particular, need “to get out of their own heads” and explore trained voices “outside of their family and friend” circles. He reckons that approach can help “the world be a better place”.

The producer of Bunji Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) smash soca hit for Carnival 2023, ‘Hard Fete’ is encouraging young persons to stay away from a life of crime, noting that the Carnival industry and the music industry were both good alternatives and outlets for positivity.

Gregory “DJ Avalanche” Hodge spoke with the Express earlier this week and explained that he wanted to promote a culture of positivity, and this he believed could be done through music.

Carnival 2023 thus far has been a scaled-down, amped-up festival full of emotion and anxiety, but balanced also with lots of colour, creativity and enjoyment. Event promoters and producers have all reduced their venue sizes, advertising budgets and overall expenses to cater to what most have experienced thus far: overall, significantly reduced numbers of patrons attending events.