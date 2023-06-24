Beau Soir concert on tonight

Pianist Enrique Ali and virtuosic violinist Simon Browne will join forces for an unforgettable classical recital experience today at 5 p.m. at the Central Bank Auditorium.
The event, aptly titled “Beau Soir: Romantic Music for Violin and Piano”, promises an evening of sublime artistry and breathtaking musicality.
Browne, concertmaster of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Trinidad and Tobago, assistant professor in Music at the University of Trinidad and Tobago’s Academy for the Performing Arts, and member of the UTT Ibis Ensemble, brings an illustrious career filled with remarkable achievements. With a decade-long tenure as a principal violinist in the prestigious Royal Northern Sinfonia, Browne has garnered acclaim for his mastery of Baroque and Classical concerti. Collaborating with orchestras such as the BBC Philharmonic and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, as well as the acclaimed Berlin Philharmonic, Browne’s talent has graced stages in the UK and further abroad. He is also a regular participant in the BBC proms.
Renowned classical pianist Enrique Ali, is a graduate of New York University and the revered Académie d’Été de Nice, France. Known for his exceptional skills as a collaborative pianist, Ali is highly regarded and much sought after, often performing alongside Trinidad and Tobago’s leading classical singers, choirs, and instrumentalists. He has also had the privilege of collaborating with celebrated international classical artists.
Together, Ali and Browne will present a carefully curated programme featuring timeless masterpieces by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and Gershwin.
For tickets to Beau Soir, contact Enrique Ali (363-2310) or visit the box office of the Central Bank Auditorium from 4 p.m. today.