Beautiful T&T

Awesome vistas, beautiful architecture, breathtaking nature and regal models are among the elements one can expect to imbibe when looking at the photography of Richard Ramirez.
The former thermographic technician enjoyed a whirlwind career in the energy industry, which took him around the world, eventually returning him to Trinidad where he discovered a new energy source.
Finding himself all but tapped out, working almost unceasingly, Ramirez was re-energised by photography. He took up the camera for the purpose of relieving stress, but soon realised that he had an eye for the lens and is about to release two books of fine, artistic images in quick succession, each a labour of love.
Ramirez grew up in Boissiere, Maraval. He was the second of three children to hard-working parents. Living a short stroll away from the Queen’s Park Savannah, Ramirez spent a lot of time there playing or just walking around and through it enjoying everything about the majestic space.
“Generally I lived a happy childhood. We were never a family of great means, but we always had food on the table, and clean clothes on our backs. Both of my parents worked in and around Port of Spain, so we all went to school in the city. I spent my primary school years at Maria Regina Grade School on Abercromby Street, then moved a block east to St Mary’s College for my secondary schooling. I still credit these schools with my development into who I am today, particularly St Mary’s College. It was in this stage of my life that I came in contact with teachers and leaders that would shape my sense of self-worth, leaving me with a genuine source of pride that would lead me out into the world and sustain me until I was able to develop my own personal sense of pride in what I would later achieve in life,” Ramirez said.
As a thermographic technician, Ramirez inspected high-voltage power lines for defects. He also spent a year working on a cruise ship before settling into a career in the oil and gas industry.
Ramirez spent over 30 years in the oil and gas industry, starting in operations, then moving into building pipelines, platforms and vessels for various units around the world.
“I then transitioned on to building power plants around Latin America, before returning home to take up an executive position in the oil industry and going on to being an executive in the first local natural gas producer in Trinidad.”
“That was an amazing time in my life. My career afforded me the privilege of living in eight countries around the world and visiting around 40 others. It was during all that travel that it struck me one day how fortunate I’ve been to have seen what I have. But I had very few images to help share my experiences.”
“On a trip to Brazil I intended to spend a week on the Amazon River and wander the forest a little. I decided too that I would stop off in Miami and purchase my first DSLR camera. It was an Olympus, and I had no idea how to operate it.”
“Back in my St Mary’s days, there was a camera club, but I knew that there was no way that my parents could afford to buy me a camera at that time, so I never even saw it as a real possibility for myself. Anyway, back to the Brazil story. I purchased my DSLR in Miami and on the nine-hour flight to Rio de Janeiro I read the manual cover to cover. I convinced myself that I stepped off that airplane as a competent photographer. The reality was, however, different. I got quite a few great shots (that I keep to this day) but those were much more luck than skill,” Ramirez said.
Those lucky shots were enough to ignite a spark within Ramirez, who decided that photography was going to be a part of his life from here on. He began just taking photos of whatever he could, honing his skills and developing technique.
Passion discovered
Ramirez seemed to take to the art of photography naturally and his interest quickly developed into passion. His work ethic took up the greater measure of his time and Ramirez soon realised that he was not getting to spend the amount of time he wanted to with photography.
“I was losing my balance in life. I was then fortunate enough to have been offered the opportunity to participate in a very elite international executive leadership training programme that was conducted over the period of about nine months in various locations around the US. At the end of week one of that programme, we were all issued a challenge to commit to doing something for ourselves on a regular basis (outside of work) and report back to the group on our progress at the next session.”
“I returned to Trinidad and committed myself to making time every Saturday to go out and do some photography. I would set a meeting notice in my digital calendar in the same way as I would set up any other work meeting.”
“Many times, I had no idea where I was going. I would get up early, load the camera into the vehicle and take off randomly. That is how I gradually started recording elements of our history in the form of buildings and landmarks.”
“I would then share the images on social media. The more I recorded and shared, the more often I would read comments expressing surprise that these images were of Trinidad and Tobago. That became the inspiration for the decision to embark on a book project to compile images of our patrimony together with snippets of information on the significance of the locations,” Ramirez said.
The book project had to play second fiddle to Ramirez’s career, which only grew in its demand on his time and energies. Before he was even halfway through with the book, he was called upon to make several foreign trips for work. Then, in 2019, Ramirez decided to walk away from the career he had spent most of his life devoted to. He was going to devote his time to his photography and book project.
Since then Ramirez has focused on the book, or rather, books, as he eventually realised that he had shot enough images to fill at least two books and even more.
“The project had grown into something much larger. I recognised that there was so much to capture around the two islands that it could not possibly be covered in one book. So one volume turned into two, and I started preparing prints of the image catalogue to be used for exhibitions around the country and limited-edition sales.”
“I started preparing lectures that I could deliver to students, or anyone who would be interested in learning about our history. I also started working on building a catalogue of virtual tours. Fast-forward to today. I have completed the printing of Historic Buildings and Landmarks of Trinidad and Tobago—Volume 1,” Ramirez said.
The coffee table book will be available later this month and will be sold primarily via Ramirez’s website, www.richardramirezimaging.com.
In the pages of the book are beautiful images of places and buildings throughout Trinidad and Tobago. Many of the photos will have readers commenting that they did not realise how eye-catching these places are, or that they even existed here.
Ramirez is already preparing to send Landmarks of Trinidad and Tobago—Volume 2 to print and is looking forward to his next book project.
After all his travels and all the wonders he has beheld, Ramirez now expresses the sentiment, “Trinidad is my land of which I am proud and glad,” through his photography.