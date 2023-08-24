Beauty & brains

Twelve young women, representing territories across T&T, will vie for the coveted La Reine Rive crown at the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition finale tomorrow night.

Billed as Le Gran Z Affaire, the 2023 Best Village curtain call will feature all 12 delegates in gowns made by local designers using local elements at the sold-out National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. The finale will be streamed live on social media.