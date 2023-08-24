Beauty & brains

Twelve young women, representing territories across T&T, will vie for the coveted La Reine Rive crown at the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition finale tomorrow night.
Billed as Le Gran Z Affaire, the 2023 Best Village curtain call will feature all 12 delegates in gowns made by local designers using local elements at the sold-out National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain. The finale will be streamed live on social media.
The delegates competed in the first of the two-part final last Saturday at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando. Each contestant was given three minutes to tell the judges and audience about their home communities. They returned to the stage and showcased their talent performing songs, music, dance and magic routines.
Best Village programme manager Louris Martin Lee-Sing said while aesthetics will have a part to play in tomorrow’s competition, “La Reine Rive is more than looking good”.
“La Reine Rive is less about beauty and looking good and more about what you bring in terms of ideas and perspective. Tomorrow is the gown segment”.
“Now the gowns have strict guidelines and rules. They must be made by local artisans and must include local elements. The final five chosen will answer a question segment on culture and the impact of Best Village on society and a winner will be chosen and crowned,” Lee-Sing explained.
Penal and Debe coming strong
Eighteen-year-old Nayden Valdez is the sole representative for the St Patrick East county in this year’s competition.
Valdez, a Sixth Form pupil at Debe Secondary, will be flying the St Patrick’s Brigade cultural group’s banner in the competition.
Remarkably, the last time the group had a representative in La Reine Rive, Valdez was three years old.
“It’s nearly 15 years since they have participated and as the only representative for my area, it means a lot to have made it to the final and have a chance to win the title,” Valdez told the Express via phone yesterday.
A resident of Penal, Valdez said her progress in the competition has taken a community effort. She will wear a gown designed by Patterson Lewis at tomorrow’s finale.
“It’s actually a group effort and everything we do must represent where we come from. To win it all, wow, it would mean a lot not just for the group, but for myself. This is a national title, and as the winner I will be representing all of Trinidad and Tobago,” Valdez said.
A stone’s throw away in the neighbouring Debe village, Andrea Lal will be looking to spoil the Penal party.
Lal, who represents Seeta Devi Dance Group and the Victoria West county, says she wants to show T&T that “Debe is more then doubles”.
The 25-year-old process engineer says, however, winning La Riene Rive won’t be easy.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to be a finalist, but there are 11 other talented young ladies and they all very intelligent. As we saw last week everyone brought their ‘A’ game, so we will have to wait...”
Lal revealed she will be wearing a dress designed by her, Jewan Bissoodial and Shoun Designs—but was tight-lipped on the details, saying “I will keep it close to my chest”.
“Winning would be a great honour, but it will also show the rest of the country we (Debe) are very rich in culture and talent and not just food. That’s one of the reasons I love this competition is because of how culturally inclusive it is.
“You do have to make sure your gown reflects some part of your culture, and having to perform a talent and the spoken word bring awareness of your community. That was one of main reasons I was attracted to the competition,” Lal said.
Big is also beautiful
Mekeila Miller, meanwhile, says La Reine Rive provides the perfect platform for her to prove to herself and “other women” that you can be successful when you “show up as your authentic self”.
“Being in the competition as a plus-size representative is intentional. I’m talking to myself and other women, saying you just have to show up and be yourself and show your talent. It’s not just about what you look like,” Miller told the Express during a phone call yesterday.
Miller, 27, born in La Horquetta, is representing the St George East county. The Eh Bien Oui Don Don (a group of past pupils of Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East) performer was a La Reine Rive semi-finalist in 2013.
“We had no idea what we were getting into and even though I didn’t make the final, I was so very proud to stand with all those talented queens and learn so much. Ten years later we’ve been doing so well, and even though it’s a competition, it’s about growth as performers”.
“We’ve seen how Best Village could improve community life and help young people grow in terms of their culture, provide platforms, and impact their everyday life. It’s an important thing for me, and I have seen the growth in myself. This is a full-circle moment,” Miller concluded.
(box)
La Reine Rive finalists, order of appearance
1. Shanika Blackman — Soul Oasis Cultural Ambassadors — St George West
2. Nayden Valdez — St Patrick’s Brigade — St Patrick East
3. Akeema Beatrice — Chaconia T&T Performing Arts — Victoria West
4. Alexia Ralph — Shaquille Performing Arts Company — St Andrew/St David
5. Maria Sookdar — Lisas Gardens Welfare Council — Caroni South
6. Danelle Joseph — Sky Academy — St Patrick West
7. Mekeila Miller — Eh Bien Oui Don Don — St George East
8. Rebecca Baptiste — Cantaro Community Council — St George West
9. Camillia Serette — Ah We People Theatrical Horizon — Caroni North
10. Naomi Sinnette — Five Rivers Community Council Cultural Caravan — St George East
11. Andrea Lal — Seeta Devi Dance Group — Victoria West
12. Annalise Seepaul — Coconut Drive Dance Forever Artistic Theatre — Victoria West