Beauty Goes Global

Miss Global Trinidad and Tobago is a local beauty competition with elegance, fashion and sophistication for all young ladies seeking the opportunity to represent Trinidad and Tobago on an international platform. The reigning queen will hold the title for one year. This year, the organisation will be hosting its third annual competition on March 19, at the Naparima Bowl Auditorium, San Fernando, from 8 p.m.
From an original 20 young ladies, only eight were selected from different communities, to move forward. The competition will feature the finalists in an opening dance presentation in swimsuit. It will be an evening showcasing electrifying representation of culture, talent and exquisite locally designed gowns.
The home of Miss Global International is in Jamaica. It was founded by Lachu Ramchandani, Justice of the Peace and a popular businessman on the island.
The winner of Miss Global Trinidad and Tobago will be representing our beautiful twin island in Jamaica, competing against 35 other countries in July.
The winner will also be playing some sweet melodies on our national instrument, the pan has her main talent piece.
With over $50,000 in prizes to be won, the organisation extends gratitude to the public and private sector for their generous support and sponsorship.
The production for this spectacular and sophisticated event is executed by local pageant producer and national director Mahindra Rampersad and local executive producer and international chaperon, Erica Caton.
The pageant organisers indicated that the global pandemic brought with it many challenges with regard to personal security and protection for the delegates and committee members as well as venue capacity and availability for training sessions.
Tickets for the grand finals are available from all delegates and committee members.
Mahindra Rampersad can be reached at 757-7552 for more information regarding the competition.