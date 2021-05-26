Beauty of the mud volcano

When Catty Asaveria-Snaggs sits on the lip of the mud volcano, she experiences the history and mystery of this age-old landform.
“I see this grey pool of gold, an invaluable blend of our core beauty coming to the surface. There is this mysterious aspect of it in knowing that the volcano was here millions of years before us, and it will remain when we are gone.”
“It is a unique phenomenon found only in this part of the world and it is much more than that. It has its dangers as well as its attractions. You really cannot define it.”
While people the world over are seeing the eruptions of volcanoes that cause fear and displacement, we here in Trinidad and Tobago are blessed with volcanoes of a different kind. Ours are called mud volcanoes, the type that draws people to its immediate rim to admire close up the activity emanating from deep within. These are classed as eco-tourism attractions and provide a natural source of bio-products with therapeutic qualities.
Asaveria-Snaggs was born into this and explains that we do not have the type of hot molten lava that is borne out of ash volcanoes but ours has a consistency of clays and salt water, the latter coming from depths greater than three kilometres below the earth’s surface and so impacting the consistency of the mud.
“In Trinidad we have a combination of the grey-greenish montmorillonite known as bentonite and the soft white powdery kaolin clay. In this mixture there are traces of the minerals quartz and silica.”
“Our number of volcanoes are not created equally because in some there is more oil than others.”
It has been this writer’s experience to see animals sucked into the mud in the crater of the mud volcano and disappear while in other places a certain amount of buoyancy is present.
Asaveria-Snaggs’ response to this is that it depends on the consistency of the mud.
“Some mud volcanoes are very deceptive, an example being the site at Anglais Point and one at Los Iros as well. You can practically walk over the mud volcano and disappear. At Erin Bouffe you can literally float. If you try to sink, it would propel you back up.”
She hastens to point out the beauty of the mud volcano rather than the hidden dangers of it that may threaten people who are not educated as to the difference in each site.
“Aside from having a combination of beautiful clays, there is a sulphur content of only .2 per cent. This makes it very good as Ph usually averages 7.5 per cent. Trinidad is fortunate to have this combination of elements in the mud. This makes it a dynamic mixture.”
Asaveria-Snaggs was born and raised in the volcano lands of South Trinidad, Rancho Quemado. She has a wealth of knowledge and experiences that she shares with those interested in experiencing the beauty of our natural heritage as well as the conservation of it. In 2017, the mud volcano site and its lure became more personal to her.
She attended YTEPP Institute of Cosmetology and there entered a project where she was to create a product with an environmental input, a skin or hair care product.
“This was something very close to me, so I immediately delved into the mud and experimented with the products, what worked with what, gathered information, did research, conducted testing with friends and family, before bringing the product into the public domain.”
“Simultaneously, I studied bio-medical engineering at the University of Trinidad and Tobago.”
She is now a certified aesthetician and owes it all to the natural resource of the mud volcano and her initiative in sustainably harvesting a small part of it for the therapeutic benefit of the population.
Her contribution comes in the form of soaps, face masks, body masks, body scrubs and powderised mud, the latter for those who want to make their own concoctions, all under the company name Mitsu Naturals. These products have been approved by the Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division of the Ministry of Health.
“This is my way of saying, hey people, we have beauty here. Stop looking to the outside. It is time that we identify what God-given resources we have here and utilise them.”
“What present day people do not know is that there are internal as well as external benefits to using volcano mud. The older folks including my grandfather used to harvest the mud to make concoctions to draw toxins out of the body. However, I utilise the mud for the beauty aspect of it, the hair and the treatment of skin disorders.”
Asaveria-Snaggs is the only person in Trinidad taking the initiative in fully appreciating the potential of this natural landform. She feels very protective of the mud volcano sites dotting the country as they are part of a legacy that so far has been untapped.
She feels that it is not enough for the eco-industry to solely promote the beauty of our mud volcano sites as part of a package of natural attractions but to treat each site as a potential benefactor of other gifts to be used and not abused.
One distressing event happened recently when the Erin Bouffe Mud Volcano was so patronised at 1,500 people per week, that the site had to be closed off. The depleted mud was not even bubbling anymore.
According to Asaveria-Snaggs, when one person goes into the mouth of the mud volcano, he comes out with about ten pounds of mud on him. When a large number of people so enter over a period of time, the level of the mud drops, and it takes about two to three weeks for it to rebuild itself.
“When I used to be alone on the site there was no frenzied visitation of people. Crowds need to be properly managed because everyone has the wish to experience bathing in the mouth of the volcano.”
“Yes, I agree that there is a fine line between eco-tourism and conservation and that there must be some level of responsibility and sustainability.”
Asaveria-Snaggs, being born and bred in this environment, is a key person whose knowledge, experience and wholesome ideas need to be used in any eco and conservation initiative applied to the site. She shares some basic ideas in management and protection of the site.
“Education is the key to the success of any venture. Besides there being some form of order to the number of persons visiting the site, basic education about the site and what it has to offer as well as information on the importance of protecting it should be disseminated.”
Innovative ideas
“When people have knowledge of what they are being introduced to, they tend to act differently. The presence of signage can go a long way in the education process, for example, the types of vegetation present on such sites.”
“When you extract mud from the site, it should be of minimal concentration. This is where the personal responsibility comes, in the reduction of the abuse.”
“On the site there can be some form of downstream micro industry, for example, an on-the-spot spa. I am sure that young entrepreneurs in the community can come up with many innovative ideas to enhance the experiences on the site.”
“My dream was to introduce people to the volcano and share with them my experience. People who would have gone to the volcano and for some reason cannot return, creating products from the mud for their use is my way of helping them relive the experience. People love this intimate experience and show much interest in the dynamics behind it.”
It is all part of the eco-tourism package when products created by Asaveria-Snaggs can be had at the Green Market and other outlets. This innovative entrepreneur applauds the National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago for recognising the value of her products and showcasing them so that people can learn about the importance of our mud volcano sites and the benefits that can be had from harvesting the material sustainably.
“It has been a meaningful journey working alongside the National Trust as a growing entrepreneur.”