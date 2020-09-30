Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all boxed to go at Estate 101 this Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week (TTRW).

Executive chefs Brent Humfries and Carlos Beckles have created an impressive breakfast, lunch and entertainment (dinner) box filled with goodies that easily feeds four. Estate’s famous kitchen’s attention to detail and classy presentation easily make their take home presentation the best we’ve seen for TTRW 2020.