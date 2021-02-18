Beharry brothers take top two CSM places

Brothers Imran (GI) and Saleem (Master Saleem) Beharry have always dreamt of winning the Chut­ney Soca Monarch title.

Last Saturday, the Beharry boys made history by becoming the first siblings to finish in the top two positions of the competition. The 2021 edition, CSM26, was held last Saturday at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando.