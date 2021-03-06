Being a change agent

“When I’m feeling a little low I put on my favourite heels to stand a little taller…” — Dolly Parton
Meril Young walks confidently along the busy street in Morvant six feet tall in her favourite shoes. She is on route to the hospital. The usual street crowd of early morning limers and roadside workers watch her stride. We are talking via mobile phone as she paints the picture of her morning. “It’s a beautiful, sunny morning, I’m a bit tired from my last shift but God is good!”
Young’s story is one of true determination. From the moment I saw her post on Facebook a few months ago pleading to be a change agent in Trinidad and Tobago’s strategy for the Covid-19 pandemic, I knew her back story was worth sharing. In the midst of her life challenges, the Morvant resident channels her pain as a pathway to purpose. She acquired her nursing certification in the backdrop of sickness, family deaths, financial issues and societal prejudice, yet she emerged victorious through her faith in God and self-motivating moments in which her shoes played a major role. But as I listen to the chapters of her life, her story digs deeper than her shoes.
“Girl, my life has been a rollercoaster ride,” Young states before a maxi taxi horn interrupts our talk. “You going Mt Hope?” I hear her mutter. Then she informs me: “Hold on eh, I getting into a maxi.” A few minutes later our chat continues with her current state of mind. “I believe that humility is a very important virtue especially in these pandemic times. I know what it feels like to be discriminated against. I am the last of my mother’s seven children and the only daughter for my father. My mom was a housekeeper and my dad, a construction worker. I pulled off the Herculean feat of being the first in my family to pass for a prestige school—Bishop Anstey High School. Back then, my hometown of Morvant was considered ghetto so going to a prestige school was a big thing; I didn’t always fit into the crowd. Nevertheless, I was always grateful because I had many comforts that my neighbours didn’t have like coloured TV and a microwave.”
As a young woman, Young tried to improve her life situation through membership in organisations such as the St John’s Ambulance Brigade and the Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force. These two entities taught her life skills—discipline, service and camaraderie. The St John’s Ambulance also opened her appetite for first aid and a career in nursing. “My dear divisional superintendent, Sylvia Moses, taught me how to do bandages and sowed the seeds that have germinated into my present career choice of nursing.”
In hindsight, she jokes that she was probably the only person to have gone through nursing school for ten years. “I went to a popular nursing school in T&T. It seemed like I just couldn’t finish. My goal was to work and study, save and then go into full-time studies. Everything seemed to fall in place. I worked in a government job at the hospital, had insurance, credit card and a car. Wonderful! Wrong. Murphy’s Law bulldozed with everything. From being laid off to not being able to keep up my insurance, credit card and car payments… Then battling fibroids and hypothyroidism... Try renting and being unemployed. I was evicted at least once. I had to stay with friends and outstayed my welcome. Imagine me, a former student of Bishops doing a Bachelor’s in Nursing and working for $12 an hour in 2014 just to keep myself fed. I’ve been punched, cussed out and just plain robbed while doing some of these menial jobs. But I can look back now and say God kept me and, well, I got my favourite shoes and that became my comfort in low times.”
I am amazed by Young’s resilience in the face of adversity and when she rings the bell to exit the maxi taxi at her stop I ask her if she wants to defer our discussion but she assures: “I could walk and talk. Girl, I used to balance two jobs, nursing school and practical rounds at the hospital all in one day so I am a good multi-tasker. I believe that I can do all things through God who strengthens me.” Her dark days of that time she got a cancer scare, the day her dad died and the unfortunate circumstance when she got planassed by a relative soon unfold as she reminisces on her past. I switch our call to video and I am surprised by the image of a happy woman rocking her pretty shoes. I decide that she must be a superwoman of some sort as hearing her story renders a much daunted person in my mind.
“I was angry, defeated, fed up and just plain sorry for myself back then but God ensured that what I lacked in family he blessed me in friends. My Tobago family rallied around me emotionally and financially; my church family showed me love and kindness and my nursing mates helped me wipe tears and printed my assignments. Imagine my attitude soon turned to gratitude even when I was near homeless. All because God kept me… Even that day in the bus when my ovarian cyst ruptured and I had to write exams days after coming out of the hospital, God was with me,” the 43-year-old woman who loves to sing avows.
It’s a lot of baggage, perhaps even too much for an ordinary person to carry but by the charismatic chatter I hear in the background as Young interacts with the hospital guards and patients (I assume), I must admit that she carries her cross very well. Optimism and gratitude are also key qualities of the tall woman (she is probably one of the few people I know who sees the brighter side of a pandemic). “In the year 2020 when the pandemic just began God blessed me significantly. I passed my licensure exams, I got stable employment and I got my own home. I remember wearing my favourite shoes when I passed my exams and jumping for joy like a movie star. And that’s the thing about life, just when we think about giving up, our blessing is right around the corner,” she chuckles. Indeed, I decide that she is one of a kind—her birthday is soon and her bucket list is far from complete (most women get depressed because of this) and she is an essential worker in pandemic times—nonetheless she is thankful…
I am thankful as well. Conversing with Meril Young certainly is a refreshing start to my day. As she finally divulges the source of her shoes. “My friend’s son bought it for me after an act of goodwill. Black straps and a Ghanaian patterned wedge heel, this shoe is an original!”
Her conclusion is the perfect end, “Some women wear lipstick, most of them find joy in shopping or food, others go to a spa or take a lime with the girls… Me? I get my six-foot high from a prayer and my favourite shoes!”