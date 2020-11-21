Being in tune with the Father’s will

A true self-examination heart and soul.
That’s how gospel artiste Positive (Joel Murray) describes the music of his new album Heartwired.
Positive said the 15-track offering, his fourth studio release, is an open challenge for all people to find balance in aligning their individual lives with the will of their respective God.
“My prayer is that this album urges us to observe moments of introspection so that we can truly examine our hearts, ensuring that we are always in tune with the Father’s will,” Positive told the Kitcharee during an online exchange on Thursday afternoon.
Heartwired, a term coined as a variation of the word hardwired, also focuses on the internal and external influences in human decision-making, Positive said. The self-written project urges the listener to explore their personal relationship with the Almighty.
“It is a combination of emotions, our belief and value system, our character, our experiences and our faith that work together to help us make the right decisions. The album speaks about a heart-to-heart intimate relationship with God. Our hearts are to be in tune with His, with love being the root of our decision-making process,” Positive explained.
The Tobago-born minister of music says the 15-track album also shares messages about the love of Jesus Christ exploring the dynamics of a number of emotions including: love, joy, pain, envy, passion and purpose.
“Some of my favourites on the album include ‘Beating Heart’, which speaks about purpose being alive once we have a beating heart. It shares a bit of my testimony and the listener can be motivated to keep pushing forward despite what challenges may present itself.
“Another favourite is the song ‘Ride With You’ which allowed me to express my love for my spouse in music. The feeling of being able to combine two passions, love and music, was fit for a beautiful song,” he said.
Making music in a pandemic
Positive described launching an album project in the middle of a global pandemic as “a unique experience”. The Tobago-born singer unveiled Heartwired during a virtual online concert on November 13.
While the world-travelled entertainer said he had a comprehensive understanding of the power of remote-work in the digital age, he admits to enjoying the actual process a lot more than first expected.
“Of course I know the power of the digital age but being able to have an album launch exactly how I wanted it to be and executing it flawlessly was a blessing that only the Father could have orchestrated,” he said.
There was also the unique excitement of performing and presenting musical ministry to an unknown and unseen crowd, he said. Without the energy of a live crowd at an in-person event, the online launch was completely reliant on his energy.
“At first it was challenging trying to translate ministry, emotion and intensity through the lens of a camera, but as the rehearsals continued it became a very pleasurable experience. There was a mystery in not even knowing who is being impacted by the ministry, till the testimonies started coming in,” he continued.
Positive’s performance was broken down into four segments he called rooms: Throwback, Love, Worship and Band. The four-tier performance attracted a global audience of over 60,000 viewers.
“The Heartwired throwback room showcased songs from the previous three albums which set the stage for what was yet to come. I then moved the audience to the love room which showcased my wife and I just enjoying the moment of the love song on the album.
“We then went into the worship room where the two worship songs were featured as we transformed the set into an acoustic mood. Then lastly, I connected with the signature band in the Heartwired band room to bring the curtains down on the event. The new songs were well received and people received Jesus Christ as their Lord and saviour. The goal was accomplished,” Positive said.
As the clock ticks down to the start of the new year, Positive says he has one eye on the medical progress in combating Covid-19 and another on creating more virtual concert experiences. That and continuing to become “a man after God’s own heart”.
“I have continued planning for the new year and continue to keep in tuned with the progress of vaccines and the trajectory of the coronavirus. Our aim is to venture a bit more into visual performances which allows us to be a bit more creative with our delivery.
“At the end of the day, I will remain focused on being a man after God’s own heart. First Samuel 16:7b says: ‘for God sees not as man sees, for man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart’,” he concluded with a smile.