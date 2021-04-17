Believe in Love... with

In celebration of women and mothers in particular, the Justice for Women Foundation will present Believe in Love… A Musical Evening with Mothers in Mind, on May 7, at the Naparima Bowl Auditorium, Paradise Pasture, San Fernando.
Patterned after the style of musical theatre, this thrilling production will feature the considerable talents of Marcia Miranda, Tameika Darius, Skatie (Carlos James) and Errol Fabien, among others.
Justice for Women Foundation was established earlier this year in January, as an NGO with a mission to assist women who have been victims of domestic violence and abuse. Current chair, Athia Adams prioritises empowerment and advocacy as key drivers of the organisation.
She and her board members are sparing no effort in pursuing sustainable solutions for existing socio-economic and domestic challenges that women face.
Believe in Love was conceptualised to create awareness about the newly formed NGOs work and as a means of funding some of its planned initiatives for the year. In taking on the role of executive producer of the event, the Foundation was happy to entrust a core network of professional musicians to coordinate the production’s artistic elements.
Comprising popular guitarist, arranger and producer Joey Rivers, pannist Bruce Roberts and veteran pianist Dr Louis Nurse, the team has been working steadily behind the scenes to produce a first class presentation.
Added to that, each of them will be performing at the show, with the Joey Rivers Band providing musical accompaniment throughout the evening.
Adams feels grateful for the trio’s support.
“Grappling with the issues of violence against women and girls requires good men taking action. Like us, they also desire to be agents of change and we welcome their invaluable input,” she said.
The intriguing narrative linking the full presentation recounts the highs and lows of the character Jerome—a rehabilitated inmate—played by lovable entertainer, Errol Fabien.
Regrettably, Jerome makes several poor life choices, causing him to end up in a slew of untenable situations before he finally comes to terms with his purpose.
Drawing from a rich catalogue of local and international hits—from calypso to the classics—the featured performers will further punctuate the storyline with music and song.
Along with those previously mentioned, the cast also includes two up-and-coming calypsonians: Cindy Ann Bigford and Marcus Mc Donald.
Believe in Love promises to be the ideal treat for the entire family to start the Mother’s Day weekend on a high note! All patrons who will be attending are reminded to adhere to the safety protocols that will be strictly enforced by the Naparima Bowl management, in light of the current public health restrictions.
Believe in Love… A Musical Evening with Mothers in Mind takes place on May 7, at the Naparima Bowl Auditorium Paradise Pasture, San Fernando.
Showtime is at 7.30 p.m.
Tickets cost $250 and are available at the Naparima Bowl box office and online via www.ientlive.com. For details, call
385-1992 or 708-1107.