‘Believe’ that hope endures

The “Believe” concert

LIVE PERFORMANCE: The “Believe” concert series is this year themed “Hope”, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

What has over the last several years become one of the most anticipated concert series of the Christmas season opens tonight, in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic that has all but completely shut down the entertainment arena for the past nine months. Well known operatic tenor John Thomas will lead a fine collective of singers, musicians and dancers for the seventh staging of the annual Christmas concert titled, “Believe”. The series will this year feature ten shows, over two weekends, beginning tonight at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Thomas is hoping that the concert will bring Christmas cheer to patrons and performers alike. He wants the audiences to enjoy what the artistes will be offering to them, while he is happy that after months of no income, those involved in the staging of the show are finally earning some much needed money and getting to do what they love once more.

The show offers a mix of live and virtual performances in a scaled-down version of what the concert has offered in the past. This year “Believe” has a cast of 25 performing live, compared to the 250-plus performers that have been featured in previous years.

Thomas, the musical and artistic director, said the concert is really a labour of love and will hopefully lift the doom and gloom of this year. Strict Covid-19 protocols will be observed, so that patrons can enjoy the concert in a fully sanitised environment, as Thomas has teamed up with the makers of Bacoban, which keeps bacteria and viruses at bay for up to ten days.

“Even with the masks, our dancers shine. Our Convent choirs, CIC boys and The Eastern Chorale virtually warm the stage with their angelic voices, which will all be done virtually via green screen technology and projection. The show will be like an assorted box of chocolates,” Thomas said in a previous interview.

Thomas explained that the first part of the concert will tell the story of the season from a local perspective. The opening act is titled, “Christmas Time in the City” and will depict scenes from the colonial housing and the architecture of Port of Spain and environs such as the Magnificent Seven buildings around the Queen’s Park Savannah. The set is going to be a romanticised Port of Spain.

In the second half, Thomas usually tells the story of the nativity and this year the segment will be called “Bring Us Home”. In the past, the “Believe” concert has raised funds for several worthy causes and institutions. Thomas said he is hosting the show at a time of huge risks, but he remains optimistic that the benefits will outweigh the risks.

“This show is a huge risk for me. I am doing it because I believe that now is the time to get creative, after over seven months of little or no work. I want to step up the game. I want to demonstrate how we can work together and do it in safety. The ‘Believe’ family, both artistes and our vendors in the sector, need employment. I want to provide an avenue of income, while ensuring people’s safety,” Thomas said.

“Believe” merchandise, including face masks will be on sale.

“Believe”opens tonight and continues tomorrow (two shows); Sunday (two shows); December 18 (one show); December 19 (two shows); and December 20 (two shows).

