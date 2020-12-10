‘Believe’ that hope endures

AS the longest-serving television news presenter in Trinidad and Tobago, Dominic Kalipersad’s name is synonymous with the media industry. For more than 40 years, he has made a career out of bringing the news into people’s homes.

Long before he became a household name, Kalipersad made his debut back in 1974 with the lone television station at the time—TTT. Today, 46 years later, the media person­ality has carved a space on social media to celebrate the achievements of the people of T&T, and show how important our little island has been in impacting the world in the arts, entertainment, sports, civil rights and academia.