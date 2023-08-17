Best Village set for beautiful finale

An open door to a choice of creative careers.
That’s what The Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition continues to provide to young people across Trinidad and Tobago, says programme manager Louris Martin Lee-Sing.
In the midst of escalating incidents of violent crimes in the country, the annual competition expose music, theatre, food and sport, opening the eyes to a different path, Lee-Sing said.
“A lot of young people don’t see choices and other options in life. Exposure to Best Village opens their eyes to a wealth of creative options,” a passionate Lee-Sing told the Express yesterday afternoon.
More than half of the participants in the 200-plus groups this year have been young people. The 2023 edition started on June 24 with regional Village Olympics and featured folk presentations, literature and dance competitions in July.
Earlier this month, Folk Theatre finals were staged at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA), San Fernando. This weekend, the first half of the coveted La Reine Rive Finals is set for the same venue tomorrow, while the Village Olympics Finals will be held from 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain.
The curtain comes down on Best Village 2023 next week Saturday at the second half of La Reine Rive, billed Le GranZ’ Affaire, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain.
“Over 60 per cent of participants this year were under the age of 25. Many of them got roped in by community leaders to participate with different groups. They, in turn, become agents for change in the community. We now have young men, instead of picking up a gun, picking up a young lady to perform a dance on stage,” Lee-Sing continued proudly.
A taste of professional life
For many novice actors, singers and musicians, the Best Village stage is an introduction to life as a professional performer, Lee-Sing noted. The late parang icon Daisy Voisin and calypso legend Singing Sandra (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) both got their starts in the competition.
Contempoary acts former National Calypso Monarchs Karene Asche (2011) and Roderick “Chuck” Gordon (2014 and 2015), as well as limbo dancers Sonny Salina, Nydia Byron and Gene Toney, all debuted in the competition.
“To me, the most important thing is the training, plus the exposure. For many people it’s the first stage with a professional setting for their performances: lights, sound and props. That’s why our commitment is preserving all our traditional art forms, not just performance,” Lee-Sing said.
Out of view of the glitz and glamour of the stage lights, Best Village has led community-empowering competitions like Best Kept Street, Best Kept Community Garden, Best Kept Community Centre and Best Kept Heritage Site, she revealed.
“We do much more than just performance stuff. These ‘Best Kept’ competitions really mobilise the community and get people to not only clean up their areas, but to also take pride in improving their aesthetic,” she detailed.
“We also had the Food and Folk Fair for the first time since 2016 at the big dome at Mid Centre Mall (Chaguanas), and it went really well. Over 100 groups competed for awards like Best Preserve, Best Pone, Best Paime, Best Meal of the Day and best utilitarian handicraft. That’s a big part of what we doing—spotlighting the people in the community and bringing them to a place where buyers can come.”
Best Village 2023 climaxes with the La Reine Rive final, which takes place tomorrow and next week Saturday. The competition, which features 12 young women representing villages from around the island, will be livestreamed on social media.
“They will each do a three-minute self-expression public speech performance on their home community, and Trinidad by extension. Then they will be showcasing their talent. We have dancing, singing and even a girl doing magic.
“Next weekend the feature is the gown segment. Now the gowns have strict guidelines and rules, They must be made by local artisans and must include local elements. The final five chosen will answer a question segment on culture and the impact of Best Village on society, and a winner will be chosen and crowned.
“La Reine Rive is less about beauty and looking good and more about what you bring in terms of ideas and perspective,” Lee-Sing concluded.