‘Bheems’ positive energy for Indian Arrival

East Indians in T&T have fully integrated into a modern global society, says chutney vocalist Anil Bheem.
Bheem says as East Indians on the island prepare to mark Indian Arrival Day next week he remains mindful of the struggles of those who first arrived in 1845 to lay the foundation many nationals enjoy today.
“We all know the story of the struggles. The struggles are different now, but I think we aren’t struggling like that anymore. As a race we see ourselves as a part of a society, not just a society belonging to a country but a world society,” Bheem told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Thursday evening.
The lead singer of Anil Bheem & Bmrz says being a part of T&T society has meant an evolution for the East Indian culture brought to the islands by the Indentured labourers. Cultural exchange on the island has led to beautiful hybrid expressions, he added.
“Is not too much of Indian from India anymore these days, those traditions fade with the decade as history will tell. Culture will continue to change and evolve, what was known to be Indian will have some of that identity, but also may not because we are a great melting pot in this world and more than ever before we are influenced by every single thing we see and we see every single thing,” he said.
Despite the cultural evolution, Bheem says certain values and traditions remain strong within the East Indian family unit on the islands.
“Our forefathers fashioned how we live, think, bring up our loved ones and worship God. So that’s what celebrating Indian Arrival means to me personally: honouring those traditions. It’s also a hot weekend for me as I’m heavily booked out all weekend,” he winked.
Striking gold during
the pandemic
The Covid-19 pandemic and all its resulting lockdowns and restrictions proved a very fruitful time for his music, Bheem revealed. The Valsayn-based singer’s “The Mic Tune Mix” lived at number one on chutney charts for 11 weeks.
“Covid forced us all indoors I was wondering if things will ever open back up? Is it this for music? Is this it for me? I decide to literally go within. That meant a lot of self-fixing and analysing and using the downtime to not ponder too much on what was lost. And a lot was lost.
“I struck gold I think while inside for Covid as many of my ideas were able to go on record. We did a lot of production. That was one of the monsters that was born, being taken away from the stage and the buzz of performing live. I have been extremely busy with virtual events and also being on radio. I was busy almost every weekend,” he beamed.
The downtime also meant the father of two girls and grandfather of three - two grandsons and a granddaughter - was able to commit more time to family.
“It was a time for family also. We lost so much. I lost quite a few people that I knew to Covid, and it was really sad. We also lost the ability to meet each other, both business wise and personally wise; I couldn’t see my family for almost two years. But I took the time to share moments with my grandchildren,” he said.
Bheem said now that restrictions are eased, he is most looking forward to driving to the beach with wife Cheryl “with the glass down and sunroof open”. That and connecting physically with people.
“I’m really, really a free spirt. I like to go beach, send the glass down, drive with the sunroof open, me and the wife and really enjoy nature. I like to hug people; I’m a people person, I love people, people love me and I love to meet people,” he said.
Bheem wishes T&T can recapture a spirit of community and love in a post-pandemic world.
“We need to let loose sometimes and have some good Trini fun. Let your hair down, while being cautious, doh just jump back out there and be unhealthy and unsafe and we are spreading virus, but we should be able to go out there and have a good time without being worried. I’m looking forward to going out there jamming, having a good time and making money. I wish the same for everyone,” he concluded.