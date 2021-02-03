Today, the third-largest cat in the world resides mainly in our neighbouring Amazon Basin of South America. Smaller populations inhabit Central America. Only the tiger and lion is larger than the jaguar, however, of all big cats, the jaguar has the most powerful bite, relative to its size.
With an appearance similar to that of a leopard, the jaguar’s beautifully spotted coat allows it to be camouflaged in its forest habitat. It can reach a weight of 100 to 250 pounds.
Being the biggest cat in the Western Hemisphere, jaguars are known for their strength and agility. Being an apex predator in its range, jaguars are a natural control of smaller animals such as peccaries, deer and capybaras. Just like tigers, jaguars are good swimmers and can also hunt caiman, turtles and even fish.
Milagra and Milagro, our local zoo’s female and male jaguars, are truly a spectacular sight. These stealthy cats are quite mesmerising to watch as they move through the grasses.
“Why the selection of these names?” many often ask. Their name translates to ‘miracle’, as both animals were believed to be part of the illegal trade of wildlife from South America. It is a miracle both animals are alive, as most wild animals die while being smuggled across the ocean.
Both Milagra and Milagro are now young adult jaguars and are at home at the zoo. They continue to grow rapidly and love to explore their outdoor exhibit. They particularly enjoy their enrichment activities provided to them by their caregivers.
A growing international illegal trade in jaguars and jaguar parts such as teeth and bone products is not the only threat faced by these big cats. Over time, jaguar habitats have been reduced by more than 50 per cent! According to the National Geographic, “South and Central America’s high rates of deforestation—for grazing land, agriculture, and other uses—have not only destroyed jaguars’ habitat but also broken it up. Fragmented forests mean that cats get boxed into patches of forest and can’t travel far to find new mates. That kind of isolation can lead to inbreeding and local extinctions.”
Cease poaching
Overhunting of jaguar prey by humans also contributes to population declines. The challenge to find food forces these wild cats to prey on livestock, thus fuelling human-jaguar conflict. As humans continue to utilise jaguar habitats for agriculture, this leads to retaliatory killings from ranchers, as jaguars pose potential threats to their animals and livelihoods.
Added pressure to jaguar populations also stems from continued poaching within their range.
As the jaguar is listed as “Near Threatened” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), an international organisation working in the field of nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources, it surely raises an alarm to the survival of this specie in the wild.
Great efforts are needed to safeguard the jaguar before it is too late. The above site also states, “There are major efforts to support and develop jaguar corridors to connect isolated populations as well as to work with ranchers to reduce human-jaguar conflict. Workshops help ranchers learn better husbandry practices, and a growing number of programmes compensate ranchers when they lose cattle to jaguars, so that they’re less motivated to kill the cat in retaliation.”
Combating deforestation and the illegal trade in wild animals are also critical to protect jaguars in their natural habitats.
Milagra and Milagro not only serve as ambassadors for their wild counterparts, but are a reminder of all of the peril faced by this magnificent specie. One can only hope now for a miracle that conservation efforts can result in a rise in numbers of wild jaguars.
Follow Sharleen on social media.
Facebook: Sharleen Khan
Instagram: @zoogirlsharleen
YouTube: Sharleen Khan