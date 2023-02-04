Big Blood Bash

If home is where the heart is, then Ravi B’s very lifeblood courses through the streets and lanes of Sangre Grande.
Born and raised Ravi Bissambhar in the sleepy eastern town, it was there the three-time winner of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition first rose to prominence. It was Big Blood, the town’s title English translation, that first showed his band Karma love. And it is a place that remains a retreat and oasis for the world-travelled entertainer.
Two decades since his debut Ravi plans to show to return that love to his hometown. The “Rum In Meh Veins”-singer plans to wake the town up with an unprecedented showcase of music he has aptly called “Homecoming”.
Carded for February 11 at Tantra Terraces, the concert will feature fellow Grande-born hitmaker M1 (Sherwin Jeremiah) of 3Suns fame, Ravi’s sister Nisha B (Nisha Bissambhar), former chutney soca monarch Nishard M (Nishard Mayhroo), Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder), Nailah Blackman, Yung Bredda (Akhenaton Lewis), Tempa (Rebecca Alexander), Salty (Dillon Charles) Jahllano (Llano Grant), among others.
“Home is where the heart is,” Ravi smiled widely when asked by the Kitcharee on Friday morning about his Homecoming concert.
“For quite a while I’ve felt that my hometown lacked a signature event within the Carnival season. And while nowhere In Trinidad and Tobago is really ‘far’, I wanted to not only offer the best of me exclusively, but also to bring the euphoria of Carnival home,” he continued thoughtfully.
Like many in the town Ravi says he comes from “very humble beginnings” which makes staging this show “extra special”.
“I grew up in very humble beginnings and to be able bring a show of this calibre to my backyard, is really an offer of thanks and gratitude,” he added with a nod.
A breath of fresh air
Being back home in front of live audiences for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020 has been a “breath of fresh air”, Ravi said.
“It’s nostalgic. This is the real deal, and it’s been long in coming. I appreciated the innovation that the virtual space brought, but nothing beats the human connection, it’s the heart and soul of our people,” he revealed.
“I honestly can’t single out any one experience, but my first couple performances for the season seeing the energy and reaction to the 2023 offerings was really a breath of fresh air.”
Ravi also recently launched the Ravi B Store, an online shop where fans can secure band merch and other memorabilia. The store is located at www.ravibstore.com.
“It’s an opportunity for the fans to own a piece of Ravi B and Karma. We always get lots of requests for merchandise, and some persons even make their own. Now everyone can become part of the Karma family—a ‘Karmaholic’ as we call them. Stocks are limited though, so get them while you can,” he teased.
Two decades of music
This year the Bissambhars celebrate two decades of Karma, as the band turns 21. Started by Ravi, sister Nisha and big brother and manager Anil, the band has grown into a globally followed export of chutney soca and soca music.
“It’s surreal indeed,” Ravi blurted when asked to reminisce on Karma’s incredible journey.
“It’s been two decades of hard work, good days, not so good days, happy times, sad times, sacrifice, and dedication. I think 20 years is a testament to the resilience of the team. It’s a very dynamic and competitive industry, I’ve seen groups come and go,” he nodded.
While talent has accounted in large part for that success, Ravi credits the support of his bandmates, family, friends and “most importantly, fans”, for keeping their spark alive through the darkest moments.
“For Ravi B and Karma to be able to stand the test of time, I am truly grateful to my entire family and network for that. There’s no way we could have done it alone. The fans are the true MVPs; here’s to 20 more and beyond,” he beamed.
Karma’s immediate future remains their Carnival commitments, Ravi revealed. Once those are fulfilled the band will once again hit the road with tours to Suriname, Holland the US already booked, he added.
“The band and I are very thankful to once again be able touch some of our familiar stages within the Carnival season. We also have a few touring events lined up—some we have not been able to do since the pandemic. Our goal continues to be refreshing and refining the music to be able to reach new audiences and always trying to be one step ahead,” he winked.
Keep spreading that good Karma guys!