‘Big Stage’ dreams

The late prolific composer Winsford “Joker” Devine is gone but not forgotten. Certainly, not by female calypsonian Josanne Rodriguez, whom he penned songs for like “The Era of the Woman” and “Inside”.
In 2016, Rodriguez made her debut at the all-female Divas Cabaret Tent, led by historian Dr Rudolph Ottley. She sang the chutney “Alexander”, a tribute to Insp Roger Alexander, a staple on Beyond The Tape with TV6 journalist Marlan Hopkinson. She wrote “Alexander”, and her mother, Jenny Edwards, coined the hookline. It was arranged by Chris Morris.
Then, in 2019, from her St James home, she headed to Back To Basics under the tutelage of National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman and veteran calypsonian Winston “Gypsy” Peters. Rodriguez had the distinction of being the only female calypsonian on the cast. She sang “Inside”, about the plight of Afro-Trinidadian males. In 2019, she even entered the Calypso Queen competition and made it to the finals with the same selection.
In 2020, she sang “The Era of the Woman” at Icons’ Tent, which is led by veteran calypsonian Cro Cro (Weston Rawlins). Although she has been singing and never won a title, Rodriguez is determined to make Devine proud. Devine has a special place in her heart for the role he played in her budding career.
Devine died on June 22, 2021. In the aftermath of his passing, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) said he had composed more than 500 calypsoes during a career that spanned over 40 years. Devine was hailed for his songs like the late King Austin’s (Austin Lewis) “Progress” and calypso icon Sparrow’s (Slinger Francisco) “Survival” and “Education”.
Devine—mentor, father figure
During a recent visit to the Express, a teary-eyed Rodriguez said: “I was at home around 6 a.m. when I got the call. My sleep broke. I cried like a baby all day. It was an emotional time. Devine was a beautiful person. He was a mentor and a father figure to me. It was much more than a professional relationship. He was a beautiful person and he wanted me to excel in my music career. I can sing genres like soca, chutney and ballads. But I have a love for calypso music.”
Rodriguez, a pharmacy technician, added: “I want to continue in my music career. I haven’t won any titles yet. But whether or not I win, I will do my music. I want to make Devine proud. I lost a dear friend. Trinidad and Tobago has lost an icon, a treasure. I still cherish hopes of winning a national title or going to the finals of a Soca Monarch competition. I would love to step on the ‘Big Stage’ at Dimanche Gras finals.”
Devine lived in Patna Village, Diego Martin, which is located a stone’s throw from the historic waterwheel.
Rodriguez often visited and enjoyed his company. She said: “I would sit in the gallery and chat. He loved birds. The birds would chirp. We would joke, discuss life. He would share his views on culture. He felt Dimanche Gras competition should have two songs, not one. It was not just about him writing a song for me to sing.”
Kudos for Ajala
Though born in the coastal fishing community of Blanchisseuse, Rodriguez and her family moved to the urban setting of Long Circular Road, St James, when she was about ten years old. She attended Ascension Anglican School in Dibe (St James) and sang in school concerts. As an adolescent, she sang with the choir at the Church of the Assumption in Maraval. She attended Belmont Junior Secondary, Polytechnic Institute and COSTAATT.
She said: “I started singing at a young age. I sang in primary school. I realised I loved singing.”
However, Rodriguez never dreamt she would grace a stage or embark upon a musical odyssey. But she paid kudos to New York, USA-based soca artiste Ajala (Keith Sutherland) for discovering her talents. One day, she was heading to the ATM in Maraval. A car pulled up and the driver identified himself as singer Ajala, whose repertoire includes “Horsie” and “Jump Up”, “So Nanny” and “Get On Bad”.
She said: “I had an idea who Ajala was. I was about 21. He said he was looking for a female vocalist. He found I looked attractive enough to be on stage. He gave me his contact information. I attended auditions. Ajala is a great, respected vocalist. He liked my voice from the word go.
She added: “I began singing with the band Question at Caribbean Sound Basin. Working with Ajala was a fantastic experience. People would say Ajala is an amazing vocalist. Who would believe someone could be gifted with such a beautiful voice? He was incredible on stage. He could sing, dance and perform effortlessly. It was electrifying.”
No longer shy
More importantly, Rodriguez said Ajala helped boost her confidence and self-esteem.
She added: “I was very shy. Coy. I could not look people in their eyes. I would look away and over their heads. He told me you can’t be shy on stage. He would invite people to look at me sing. Militant approach, intimidating. Eventually, I developed confidence. I did not retreat in a corner when I saw a crowd. I mounted a stage and belted out the song. I enjoyed dancing and singing for audiences. I started singing at a number of nightclubs. It was an awesome experience when people congratulated me. I realised I had a passion for our music. I began dabbling in all the genres.”
After moving on from Question, Rodriguez sang with a number of bands, including Indian Crossover, Mystic, D Rampersad Indi-Art, Dil See, Geetanjali’s and a parang soca band Soca Sabor in Edinburgh, Chaguanas.
She got an opportunity to sing on board the Royal Caribbean vessel Marina of the Seas.
Rodriguez said: “I have never flown anywhere to perform. I visited Kingston, Jamaica, and, San Juan, Puerto Rico. I want to St Martin and St Thomas. But I sang for three months. But I decided to take my music to another level. I would be a solo artiste. I would stay at home and do my music. I developed an affinity for calypso music.”
The tent experience
Reflecting upon the tent experience, Rodriguez said: “I enjoyed singing ‘Alexander, yuh hotter than a chula / Yuh big, bad and in control’. Wonderful experience. I think TV6 carried a clip of the live performance from the tent. In 2017, I sang “Facebook Lovers”, written by Tempo Rowans. He is a talented musician and composer, too. I got to the Calypso Queen finals in 2019. It was my first time in a competition. Then I got into Gypsy’s tent. I was the only female vocalist singing “Inside”, a social commentary on the stigmatisation of black youths. At Back To Basics, it was a fantastic experience singing among veterans and icons like Rio, Funny, M’ba and Exposer.”
Rodriguez added: “I recorded my first calypso, ‘The Era of the Woman’, in 2019. Edwin ‘Crazy’ Ayoung helped with the melody. Crazy has been my rock. Always there for me, guiding me. It was an honour to work with arranger Dr Leston Paul at Sunset Studio. In 2019, I did a chutney soca under the Dhantal Rhythm with Crazy. The song is “Looking Tight”. I recorded by Rishi Mahatoo Maha Productions.”
Rodriguez also entered the Soca Monarch semi-finals and qualified for the soca blowout battle. She dabbled in comedy with Randy Glasgow Productions in 2013, playing roles like former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and a maiden visitor to Trinidad.
Working on parang soca
On the way forward, Rodriguez said: “Covid 19 presented a lull. But I am working on a parang soca. I want to show my versatility. I look forward to big things in the future with the help of God.
I would like to make it in the Calypso Monarch finals or the soca Monarch finals. I would like to become a well-established artiste. I admire Sugar Aloes, Cardinal, Gypsy and Sparrow. Someday, I hope to win a title. The music experience has been a good one for me, and I will never give up. I want to make Devine proud.”
Asked to share his sentiments, Peters said: “She is charismatic, she has a nice personality. She has the makings of an artiste, a wealth of talent. But I think when you write your own songs, you feel it. I always write my songs, whether it be “Captain, the Ship is Sinking”. I can’t sing people’s songs.”
Ottley added: “She is brimming with enthusiasm. She gives 100 per cent, whether it’s one person or 100. She enjoys performing to the hilt. I wish her all the best. She will do well in her future endeavours.”