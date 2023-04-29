Big up ‘Man Like Klase’

1st Klase music.
This has been the promise from Klase Gonzales ever since he emerged on the music scene as a wide-eyed and 15-year-old nearly two decades ago.
Klase has delivered on that promise with an extensive production hit list that includes soca standards like Swappi’s (Marvin Davis) “Bucket”, Kes’ (Kees Dieffenthaller) “Stress Away”, and “Come Gyal” and Bunji Garlin’s (Ian Alvarez) “Dance In Paint”.
The Chaguanas-born singer/songwriter/producer continues that potent musical legacy with the release of his new EP project, aptly titled Man Like Klase. The six-track offering features global topics atop his patented “Trapikal” soca - dancehall and hip hop - hybrid sound.
The party tracks “Up” and “Lit” immediately stood out when Klase held an exclusive first listening party for the EP, on April 19, at Residence night club, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain.
“Right now the global appeal is important to me,” Klase said during an interview with Kitcharee last week.
“Because of (online) analytics, we were able to track plays and see where we’re getting the most love. Our top streamed places right now are Germany and France, so I focus on that. I’m trying to appeal to Trinidad and Tobago yes, but also a broader audience.”
His strategy is already reaping dividends; Klase is booked to perform across Europe this September. The emergence of international opportunities has everything to do with consistent quality work and sticking to a plan, he said.
“While the music production is organic, it is also purposeful. Those bookings (in Europe) were actually because of the previous album Trapikal Gawd 2. I’m working on completing the final album of that trilogy, Trapikal Gawd 3, before the end of the year.”
Klase’s continued success is a testament of trusting the process. Surprisingly, he says, the down period of the pandemic reinforced that he and his team were on the right path.
“The pandemic - that time and space - affected us in a positive way. It showed us we were doing the right thing. It showed us that making a difference was important, because in a timing like that, people wanted to hear something different.
Klase says developing talents across the board as a creative ultimately had a positive effect on not just the quality of his product, but the way he sees music.
“I feel my journey took me there ( producer) so I can be here (as an artiste). I needed to become a producer and songwriter to learn those skills, to then apply myself the best way I can. Part of my journey, becoming the producer and songwriter, taught me everything I needed to know to become the artiste I am now.”
Feedback from industry insiders on his new EP has been overwhelmingly positive, he said. However, he admits, there are a few friends in the industry who believe that he should stick to production.
“I’d say a 75 per cent to 25 per cent vibe - 75 per cent being supportive, and the rest telling me to do production only. The feedback is welcomed, that’s the kind of person I am. I don’t get mad at constructive criticism. It is important to gather knowledge but I’m an innovator, you know? I am more about evolving us as culture, it’s not just about me.”