If Biblical Noah were to populate his ark today, he would be in a state of confusion on reaching our country. For as many as two to three years, we have been regularly sighting vagrant wild life from South America inland our country. Usually, birds and insects would visit us on their way to other lands, some remain temporarily while others continue on their journey.
Because of changing scenarios, some natural, some man-made, we find that species are finding a home away from home here, given the similarities in our habitats though comparatively smaller to their accustomed native range.
The appearance of the jabiru stork (Jabiru mycteria) in our eastern lagoons was a hot topic and speculation was rife as to whether the bird had flown here or had been smuggled in. This tall bird settled into its new space quite nicely until poachers put an end to its life, no doubt its meaty size and vulnerability in one area working to its disadvantage.
There is now the second of the three New World species of storks in our country.
Standing at 108 centimetres tall, the maguari stork (Ciconia maguari) is widespread across the wetlands of South America. Now, one of them is here, it’s white colour and black flight feathers prominent in our landscape.
Director of Nanan’s Bird Sanctuary Tours Ltd Allister Nanan confirmed the identification of the stork. According to him, the last sighting of this bird was in September 2001, making this 21 years since the maguari appeared in our country.
Call for more protection
against poachers
Nanan went on to say that the Caribbean flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber), also called American flamingo, although merely a visitor to our country up until a few years ago, is now breeding in the Caroni Swamp.
“They have been plentiful here, with a population of almost 300. We saw the young ones in the flock, but now numbers are down. We find that their behaviour has changed. It is not what it was before. They are now wary of boats and fly out when approached. They are often absent from where we know them to feed. By these reactions, we know that poachers are hunting them out.”
“The authorities must do much more for the protection of these additional species. We need additional patrols with Coast Guard involvement to adequately protect wild life in the Caroni Swamp.”
The Caribbean flamingo is a social species, and because flocks congregate on the exposed mudflats to feed, thus staging a prominent presence because of their large size and range of deep pink, red or orange colour, they are assailable targets for poachers.
Capybara herds spreading
across T&T
The capybara (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris), also called water hog, is native to the flatlands of Central and South America. It is the largest rodent in the world and is considered a delicacy just next door in Venezuela.
Herds of this species have now spread across our country and are breeding at a fast rate. Families with young ones are common sightings near watercourses. Weighing in at 79 kilogrammes, the capybara has become a prime source of wild meat for hunters.
With the exception of the capybara that has been declared vermin and is listed on the third schedule of the Conservation of Wild Life Act, wild life that is not traditionally native to our country and not mentioned in the second and third schedules, but is present here, is protected.
The act states that the term “protected animal” means “any animal not specified or mentioned in the second or third schedule”. Once these species are in the country, they are protected.
The influx of these and other categories of wild life into our country has resulted in poachers developing a preference for them because of their increasing availability and larger size.
The onus is on the relevant authorities to equip and send manpower out to areas where wild life populations are known to suffer from poaching.