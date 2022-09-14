If Biblical Noah were to populate his ark today, he would be in a state of confusion on reaching our country. For as many as two to three years, we have been regularly sighting vagrant wild life from South America inland our country. Usually, birds and insects would visit us on their way to other lands, some remain temporarily while others continue on their journey.

Because of changing scenarios, some natural, some man-made, we find that species are finding a home away from home here, given the similarities in our habitats though comparatively smaller to their accustomed native range.

The appearance of the jabiru stork (Jabiru mycteria) in our eastern lagoons was a hot topic and speculation was rife as to whether the bird had flown here or had been smuggled in. This tall bird settled into its new space quite nicely until poachers put an end to its life, no doubt its meaty size and vulnerability in one area working to its disadvantage.

There is now the second of the three New World species of storks in our country.

Standing at 108 centimetres tall, the maguari stork (Ciconia maguari) is widespread across the wetlands of South America. Now, one of them is here, it’s white colour and black flight feathers prominent in our landscape.

Director of Nanan’s Bird Sanctuary Tours Ltd Allister Nanan confirmed the identification of the stork. According to him, the last sighting of this bird was in Septem­ber 2001, making this 21 years since the maguari appeared in our country.

Call for more protection

against poachers

Nanan went on to say that the Caribbean flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber), also called American flamingo, although merely a visitor to our country up until a few years ago, is now breeding in the Caroni Swamp.

“They have been plentiful here, with a population of almost 300. We saw the young ones in the flock, but now numbers are down. We find that their behaviour has changed. It is not what it was before. They are now wary of boats and fly out when approached. They are often absent from where we know them to feed. By these reactions, we know that poachers are hunting them out.”

“The authorities must do much more for the protection of these additional species. We need additional patrols with Coast Guard involvement to adequately protect wild life in the Caroni Swamp.”

The Caribbean flamingo is a social species, and because flocks congregate on the exposed mudflats to feed, thus staging a prominent presence because of their large size and range of deep pink, red or orange colour, they are assailable targets for poachers.

Capybara herds spreading

across T&T

The capybara (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris), also called water hog, is native to the flatlands of Central and South America. It is the largest rodent in the world and is considered a delicacy just next door in Venezuela.

Herds of this species have now spread across our country and are breeding at a fast rate. Families with young ones are common sightings near watercourses. Weighing in at 79 kilogrammes, the capybara has become a prime source of wild meat for hunters.

With the exception of the capybara that has been declared vermin and is listed on the third schedule of the Conservation of Wild Life Act, wild life that is not traditionally native to our country and not mentioned in the second and third schedules, but is present here, is protected.

The act states that the term “protected animal” means “any animal not specified or mentioned in the second or third schedule”. Once these species are in the country, they are protected.

The influx of these and other categories of wild life into our country has resulted in poachers developing a preference for them because of their increasing availability and larger size.

The onus is on the relevant authorities to equip and send manpower out to areas where wild life populations are known to suffer from poaching.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

In the fight of her life

In the fight of her life

WPC Zelia Castello is in the fight of her life and she needs your help. In January 2021, the 27-year-old was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma - a cancer that attacks the lymphatic system. Following a relapse earlier this year, Castello must undergo a bone marrow transplant. Arrangements have been made with a medical facility in New Delhi and the Indian High Commission in T&T. But she is in urgent need of funding to access treatment which is estimated to cost TT$1.4 million.

Aaron Duncan Forever-ever, ever-ever?

Aaron Duncan Forever-ever, ever-ever?

It feels like Aaron Duncan has been around forever.

Duncan literally grew up in front the eyes of local music fans, evolving from a tiny kaiso tot to a less tiny teenaged soca star.

The Port of Spain-born boy-who-could first endeared himself to the feting masses with his Carnival 2015 breakthrough hit “Can You Feel It”. His 2018 jam “Back to Basics” was on the lips of every pre-teen and teeny bopper on the islands. And two years later he pulled them all into his “girlfriend drama” with the 2020 pre-Covid hit “Stay”.

Bocas Book Bulletin

Bocas Book Bulletin

The Stranger Who Was Myself (Peepal Tree Press), a frank, witty, questioning memoir by Trinidadian writer Barbara Jenkins, records her childhood and youth in pre-Independence Trinidad, her departure on 31 August, 1962, on a government scholarship, her experience of 1960s Britain as a university student and then young wife and mother — and culminates with her eventual return to Trinidad. This portrait of the young writer is also a portrait of her extended family, the colonial city she grew up in, and its class and ethnic hierarchies. Jenkins’s sense of being perpetually an outsider or “stranger,” even to herself, gives her recollections a unique psychological insight. Her patient, supple prose propels the reader through a narrative that is at once unique but also representative of a generation of Trinidadians negotiating big questions of identity and belonging in the Independence era.

The Art of Surrender

The Art of Surrender

ARTIST Gabriella D’Abreau’s highly anticipated upcoming exhibition “The Art of Surrender” is a return to her authentic self.

Her recent collection of work which was created over the last three years is her most personal to date; it came after five years of debilitating artist’s block. The visual artist and creativity coach has since regained her joy in the creative process; by surrendering her life and art to the chaos that surrounds us she was able to create a collection that is different from anything she’s ever done.