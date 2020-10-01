Binge on Bocas

This weekend, instead of catching up on the latest Netflix series, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest invites lovers of books, stories and ideas to “binge” on a recap of the 2020 festival, which ran last month.
With 18 events and over 80 writers, speakers and performers, the 2020 NGC Bocas Lit Fest was live-streamed TV-style over three days, with continuous broadcasts, including archival footage from past years and specially commissioned comedy sketches.
Now the festival has announced the re-release of all 18 events as stand-alone videos on the Bocas YouTube page, youtube.com/bocaslitfest, making it easier to explore the 2020 programme.
The videos will be available to viewers from 7 p.m. today.
“This is a chance to re-watch your favourite 2020 festival events, or catch up on the ones you missed,” explain the festival organisers. Programme offerings range from readings of recently published books, to powerful debates on the legacies of the 1970 Black Power Revolution and the state of Caribbean political leadership.
Viewers can also return to the specially commissioned staged reading of Merle Hodge’s Crick Crack Monkey, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the beloved novel, and a special virtual extempo debate between calypsonians Black Sage (Philip Murray) and Brian London.
The 2020 festival, the first ever to be staged entirely virtually by the Bocas team, drew over 30,000 live viewers on the weekend of September 18 to 20 across multiple platforms. The individual event videos posted today will form a permanent archive accessible to viewers everywhere.
The National Gas Company is the festival’s title sponsor and First Citizens is its lead sponsor. Main sponsors are One Caribbean Media and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts. The NLCB is a supporting sponsor and The UWI and Massy Foundation are sponsors.