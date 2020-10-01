Binge on Bocas

This weekend, instead of catching up on the latest Netflix series, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest invites lovers of books, stories and ideas to “binge” on a recap of the 2020 festival, which ran last month.

With 18 events and over 80 writers, speakers and performers, the 2020 NGC Bocas Lit Fest was live-streamed TV-style over three days, with continuous broadcasts, including archival footage from past years and specially commissioned comedy sketches.