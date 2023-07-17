Bioblitz is back

One hundred and thirty excited volunteers, including UWI staff, students and alumni gathered together in Buccoo, Tobago, on June 3 and 4 for the 12th T&T Bioblitz.
Their mission was to record as many species as possible over a 24-hour period in south-west Tobago, from midday on the Saturday to midday on Sunday. The event was sponsored, this year, by First Citizens, with its organisation undertaken by Trinidad and Tobago Field Naturalists’ Club (TTFNC) and The UWI’s Department of Life Sciences in partnership with SpeSeas, Buccoo Reef Trust and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
Volunteers, including scientists, naturalists, divers, snorkellers and interested members of the public, were divided into teams, each focusing on different taxa: birds, amphibians and reptiles, insects and arachnids, mammals, plants, fungi, freshwater species and marine species.
Equipped with cameras, binoculars, hand lenses and notebooks, groups dispersed from our basecamp at Buccoo Government Primary School to Mt Irvine and Grafton in the North, down to Pigeon Point in the South, covering a 5km radius area. Meanwhile, with the assistance of the THA, the marine team sent snorkellers and divers to various locations around the peninsula.
Some teams continued to survey throughout the night in search of owls, scorpions, snakes and bats. The marine team also did a night dive with scuba divers, in search of species such as octopus, sharks and crustaceans.
On Sunday, the teams reconvened in Buccoo to combine species lists and await the announcement of the final species totals! Some 800-plus species were confirmed as seen over the weekend; an impressive number given the short time span and the amount of human development that exists in this part of the island.
More than 200 of these species were found in the marine environment by the divers and snorkellers and those surveying the shoreline, led by DLS graduate Stephanie Warren-Gittens and SpeSeas director Ryan Mannette. Over 90 fish species were spotted, including the spectacular shortnose batfish, alongside other sea creatures such as mantis shrimps, Christmas tree worms, hermit crabs, sea snails and sea cucumbers, to name a few. One of the highlights was an Atlantic white-spotted octopus, an unusual sighting and great addition to the list.
While the Buccoo Reef Marine Park is famous for its marine diversity, the Bioblitz showed us how rich in species the terrestrial environment is, even in this largely urbanised corner of the island.
A total of 75 birds, including the common potoo, white-tailed nightjar, and many sea and shorebirds were spotted, alongside the characteristic motmots, jacamars and grassquits. Some birders, including a team from the NGO ARC Conservation, set up mist nets to catch, band and release birds for future monitoring efforts.
Fifteen different mammals were seen or heard over the weekend—including agouti, red-tailed squirrel and ten different species of bat. Group leader and DLS MSc graduate Laura Baboolal enthused “Our most exciting find was the greater fishing bat, which was caught and released on Buccoo Beach on Saturday night. These incredible bats can sense fish under the water and grab them with their long legs and huge claws while still in flight”.
The reptile and amphibian team, led by DLS postgraduate Renoir Auguste, found 33 species, including caiman, the banana tree-dwelling tree frog, several boa constrictors and the endemic ocellated gecko, found nowhere else in the world.
At least 134 insects recorded
At least 134 insects were recorded over the event, including stick insects, praying mantises, butterflies, dragonflies and, most excitingly, five species of moth that had never been recorded in Tobago before. The team also found 32 different arachnids, including three scorpions, one of which is endemic to Tobago.
The freshwater aquatic team, led by DLS alumnus Dr Ryan Mohammed, headed to the drains, ditches, streams and ponds of the peninsula to find as many different species of fish, mollusc and crustacean as possible. They found ten freshwater fish, including native guppies, zangee, swamp guppies, and introduced tilapia, as well as five molluscs and several crayfish.
The rainfall of the week, before the event, made the fungi group especially happy, and meant that mushroom expert Jeffrey Wong Sang and his team were able to record at least 35 different types, which are still be identified.
The group with the highest species total was the plant group. Plants are easy to see, but not always easy to identify! The team identified an impressive 269 species. Dr Linton Arneaud, lecturer in the DLS and plant group leader, said, “Our team did a great job at documenting the plants, including many exotic species and even a couple of new records for SW Tobago and Buccoo, such as pigeonberry (Rivina humilis).”
On Sunday, the public was invited to join in the event at basecamp to learn more about the species of south-west Tobago. We welcomed a number of NGOs to offer activities and displays, including educational talks from ERIC Tobago, virtual coral reef tours with SpeSeas, a live freshwater turtle display from Corbin’s Local Wildlife, Mushrooms of T&T by Jeffrey Wong Sang, TTFNC display by Dan Jaggernauth, colouring and scavenger hunts from BirdsCaribbean, and information on native pollinators from BES-net, as well as representation from our sponsors, First Citizens. There were also live specimens from the weekend’s surveys to meet up close and personal—including several snakes, scorpions, spiders and lizards.
This was the first in-person Bioblitz since the pandemic, and while the virtual events were extremely successful in their own right, everyone seemed happy to be back in person.
Co-organiser Dr Amy Deacon, senior lecturer in the DLS, commented, “You could really feel the excitement among participants at being back in the field again after three years.”
She added, “It was a joy to witness the sharing of knowledge between experienced naturalists, scientists, new volunteers and students—for me that is what Bioblitz is all about.”
• For more information see: https://www.facebook.com/TandTBioblitz/ and https://sta.uwi.edu/fst/lifesciences/bioblitz-events-trinidad-tobago or e-mail ttbioblitz@gmail.com and amy.deacon@sta.uwi.edu.