Birds of a Feather... day by day

Faraaz Abdool

Wildlife photographer Faraaz Abdool with his “2023 Birds of T&T calendar: Celebrating the beauty of birds and the wild spaces they call home”.

WHEN was the last time you stopped to look at birds in their natural habitat? Because of our close proximity to South America, T&T has always been a magnet for diverse bird species and those who admire them—birdwatchers. Not everyone who goes in search armed with binoculars and cameras are foreign, some like wildlife photographer Faraaz Abdool are born and bred Trinbagonians whose appreciation and enthusiasm for big and small creatures that make up our ecosystem go as deep as their marrow.

Abdool’s passion for birds and wildlife in general can be seen in his “2023 Birds of T&T calendar: Celebrating the beauty of birds and the wild spaces they call home” which he recently launched. The wildlife photographer travelled the length and breadth of T&T to photograph the birds that have made it into his latest calendar. Each picture tells a story not just of the birds but the trees and nooks and crannies they inhabit. The calendar opens with a picture of a young brown pelican on a rock near Goat Island off the coast in Tobago. It’s Abdool’s favourite picture.

“The flow of the ocean, the light on the bird and Little Tobago in the background make my heart sing,” he said.

It’s followed by another picture of the Bay-headed Tanager in a bois canot tree.

“The bois canot tree is an often under-appreciated tree here,” observed Abdool. “They are fast growers and provide food for many species of birds, like the Bay-headed Tanager pictured in the calendar. This photo was taken in Paramin. Trinidad’s north coast is heavenly not only for the beaches but also for the forest.”

Abdool has been working to establish birding as a legitimate local pastime in our islands. On a scouting trip to the La Vega Estate in Gran Couva, the rain began to pour which several birds seemed to enjoy, It was at that moment that Abdool photographed the Southern Rough-winged swallow perched on a branch. He also spotted the handsome Cocoi Heron which stands more than three feet tall and is one of the largest birds. Each year one returns to the ponds within La Vega estate. Over in the Main Ridge Forest Reserve in Tobago, Abdool came across and photographed the blue-backed manakin which is one of the rockstars of ecotourism in T&T.

“Even people who aren’t birders enjoy looking at these birds, especially when they put on their elaborate dancing routine to get the females’ attention,” said Abdool.

The Red-breasted Meadowlark, Anhinga, Tufted Coquette and the White-cheeked Pintail also make appearances in Abdool’s 2023 Birds of T&T calendar, as does the Crested Oropendola or Cornbird. What stands out in Abdool’s picture of the popular Cornbird is its ocean blue eyes; set against the Caribbean Sea along the north coast of Trinidad, the blue of the ocean in the background makes his blue eyes seem bluer, said Abdool.

Most times getting the shot he wants is a matter of being at the right place at the right time. About an hour after parting with his clients at the end of one particular photography tour, a Collared Trogon flew exceptionally close to Abdool who was at the North Deck in Paramin, he never said a word to his clients who he knew would have loved to photograph the bird.

“But such is the lottery of nature,” he said.

Photographing wildlife never gets old for Abdool who has been publishing his own calendars since 2016. It’s a passion he hopes to transmit via his 2023 Birds of T&T calendar which is available at Paper Based Bookstore at the Normandie and Shore Things Cafe in Lambeau, Tobago.

