Birds of a Feather... day by day

“You! What are you doing?”

An automated copy of that popular catch phrase from Trinibad star Yung Bredda (Akhenathon Lewis) gets the zess started on calypso entertainer RemBunction’s latest Christmas offering “Parang Boss”.

The intriguing combination means RemBunction (Roland Yearwood), will forever be known as the man who brought zess music into parang soca. And while he acknowledges the blending of his irreverent style with the youthful Trinibad sound may not be embraced by everyone, he maintains its no different from the musical experimentation he has done his entire career.