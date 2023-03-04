Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly round-up of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
Blackgirl on Mars (Repeater/HarperCollins) is the second non-fiction book by Lesley-Ann Brown following her memoir debut, Decolonial Daughter: Letters from a Black Woman to her European Son (2018). Brown journeys through the United States during the zenith of the Black Lives Matter movement, ending up in T&T to perform last rites for her grandmother. She employs personal narrative against the backdrop of world affairs to produce urgent, activated reportage on the crisis of belonging.
Hungry Ghosts (Bloomsbury, UK; Ecco, US), the new novel by 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize winner Kevin Jared Hosein, plots the misfortunes and secret pleasures of two vastly different families in 1940s Trinidad. Tackling the concept of T&T as a “frontier” in that era, the novel signals a marked evolution in Hosein’s published fiction to date, building on the strengths of his previous books (Littletown Secrets; The Repenters; The Beast of Kukuyo). Hungry Ghosts is an often violent, propulsive reckoning with a Trinidad of the recent past.
On a Woman’s Madness (Two Lines Press), by 2021 Dutch Literature Prize winner Astrid Roemer, is reissued from its original 1982 publication, translated from Dutch by Lucy Scott. Recognised as a hallmark LGBTQ+ novel of its time, Roemer’s novel follows Noenka, fleeing an abusive marriage in a reclamatory act of self-searching, taking her from rural Suriname to its capital, Paramaribo. Roemer was the first Surinamese writer to win the Dutch Literature Prize; this is the first time On a Woman’s Madness has appeared in English.
The Last Train (Broadstone Books), the eighth full-length collection of poems by Mervyn Taylor, journeys through the poet’s Trinidadian upbringing through his travels across the archipelago, incorporating reflections on Carnival traditions and creating roots in Brooklyn. The immediate political climate of police brutality against black American lives is captured in a specific section of the poems, bringing a Caribbean diaspora perspective to the ruthlessness of racism in the US, where so many Caribbean people find a home.
Windward Family (Thread/Kindle Scribe), subtitled “An atlas of love, loss, and belonging,” is a memoir by Vincentian-descended, UK-based Alexis Keir, in which he explores his profound attachments to St Vincent across the decades. Choosing to return some 20 years after his childhood there, Keir unwinds a tangled skein of family secrets, betrayals, and grim realities. Melding fictional accounts with autobiographical details, Windward Family explores the complexities of what constitutes a black British Caribbean existence.
Radio Plays (Methuen Drama/Bloomsbury) collects several plays by Kittitian-British novelist, playwright and essayist Caryl Philips. Featuring an introduction by scholar Bénédicte Ledent, the book compiles the following radio dramas: The Wasted Years; Crossing the River; The Prince of Africa; Writing Fiction; A Kind of Home: James Baldwin in Paris; Hotel Cristobel; A Long Way from Home; Dinner in the Village; Somewhere in England. Radio Plays marks the first time these works have appeared together in print.
Awards and prizes
Nomenclature: New and Collected Poems (Duke University Press) by 2019 OCM Bocas Prize for Fiction winner Dionne Brand has been named a finalist in the 43rd Los Angeles Times Book Prizes. The awards have been given since 1980, and presented the day before the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Nomenclature, published in 2022, spans nearly four decades of Brand’s poetry, collecting work published from 1982 to 2010: eight volumes of poems are included in the almost 700-page volume. This compendium also includes a new long-form poem, Nomenclature for the Time Being, and a critical introduction by academic and scholar Christina Sharpe.
When We Were Birds by UK-based Trinidadian writer Ayanna Lloyd Banwo has been longlisted for the 2023 Authors’ Club Best First Novel Award. The winner, which is open to any debut novel written in English and published in the UK, will receive a £2,500 cash prize. It recent years the award was won by two Trinidad-born authors, Claire Adam for Golden Child and Ingrid Persaud for Love After Love.
Writing retreats
Island Scribe, a self-guided writing retreat for women of colour, is open for bookings. Founded and coordinated by Trinidad-born, North America-based writer and teaching artist Simone Dalton, the retreats are aimed specifically towards women writers seeking creative time and space to focus on their works in progress. No formal teaching components will be offered, giving participants ample room to be inspired by their surroundings. Retreat packages are available for Tobago, from May 6-11 or May 27-June 1, as well as Trinidad, 11-14 May or 1-4 June. Options include guided tours, silent hikes, Vinyasa yoga sessions, and one-on-one post-retreat coaching sessions. For full details and booking information, visit https://islandscriberetreats.com/.
Festival news
The 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest will run from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 April, with a fully in-person programme for the first time since 2019. The largest annual literary event in the Anglophone Caribbean, the festival will once again be based at the National Library and Old Fire Station in downtown Port of Spain, and feature a diverse programme of readings, performances, discussions, workshops, and more—including a full schedule of events and activities for children. The festival programme will be launched in mid-March.
Semi-finalists for the 2023 First Citizens National Poetry Slam were announced on 1 March. Of the 72 hopefuls who auditioned in a three-day hybrid event, 30 poets were selected to advance to the semi-final rounds on 25 and 26 March, at the Little Carib Theatre. The slam finals—the most eagerly anticipated spoken word event in the annual calendar—returns this year to its longtime place as the grand finale of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, on Sunday 30 April. For more information, visit www.bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. Hungry Ghosts, by Kevin Jared Hosein
2. When We Were Birds, by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
3. Love the Dark Days, by Ira Mathur
4. The Bread the Devil Knead, by Lisa Allen-Agostini
5. The Stranger Who Was Myself, by Barbara Jenkins