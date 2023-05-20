Blackmans come out to party for Mama Claudette

“THIS was one of my grandmother’s favourite songs.”
So started soca star Nailah Blackman during an emotional tribute to the late Mama Claudette Blackman at the Blackman Legacy concert, held on Wednesday, at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
Hands nervously clasped in front of her acoustic guitar, Nailah told every filled chair and those standing on the peripheries, about the special relationship she shared with the deceased Blackman family matriarch.
Mama Claudette, 72, lost a lengthy battle with cancer on February 20, 2017. On Wednesday her children and grandchildren honoured her with an emotive night of performances, two days shy of what would have been her 76th birthday.
“It was actually a song I wrote when I was 15 years old. It means so much to me because she always said to me ‘play that song I like’. Right now we are in the month of May, her birthday is in two days, and we are here to remember her, this is called ‘No Barbie’,” Nailah, 26, continued to rousing applause.
Nailah’s unplugged, unfiltered outpouring of love was one of the quieter, reflective moments on what proved a noisy and at times quite spirited night of music. To say the sound-mixing at the popular showplace wasn’t the best would be charitable as piercing high-mids continuously tested the flexibility of ear drums during the full band performances on the night.
Family drummer cum hitmaking singer/producer Isaac Blackman, however, changed the energy in the room when he lifted a previously laid-back audience, among them entertainers Mavis John, Rembunction (Roland Yearwood), Sharlan Bailey and SpiceY (Tammico Moore) jumping out of their seats with his 2007 hit “To the Ceiling”.
Moments earlier, Isaac had brought a introspective hush to the cafe with his soulful self-love anthem “Always Remember” which urged the audience to embrace their individual self-beauty.
Marge’s magic moment
His older sister Marge Blackman was equally impactful with a moving acoustic performance of her own sing-along self-empowerment jam “Be”. Marge’s soulful strums and soul-touching vocal delivery made for a genuinely pore-raising experience.
When Marge invited two-time Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal on stage to help deliver their duet “We Have Love”, the audience would have acquired a deeper understanding of the unity her father soca inventor Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) hoped to inspire when he blended the East Indian dholak with African djembe to create sokah (soca) music.
Shorty sadly died on July 12, 2000 of multiple myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow. He was 59.
“As long as we have each other we have love,” the pair sang in a harmonic echo of Shorty’s vision before Chatelal broke into his famous extended Bollywood style runs.
Earlier, Shorty’s youngest daughter Nehilet Blackman made a powerful return to the stage with an all-female cast of musicians.
Sandwiched between her brothers, opening act Eldon Blackman and OC (Derek Blackman) Nehilet was near flawless in her performances of the originals “One God”, “Sweet Darling” and “Trini Makossa”. OC meanwhile pulled on heartstrings with a moving cover of his father’s classic “Who God Bless”.
OC educated the audiences on his deep southern music roots saying it was his band that gave the late soca artiste Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) his stage debut.
“A lot of people doh know this but is me who name him Blaxx. Is my band he first sing with down south,” OC said.
It was Nailah, however, who unsurprisingly most moved the static crowd with her soca hits “Workout”, “Sokah” and the remake of her grandfather’s “Corey Iron” - “Iron Love” - giving audience a taste of Shorty’s original on the latter.
Nailah closed with her 2023 Road March contender which features Vincentian Skinny Fabuolous (Gamal Doyle), before inviting her aunts, uncles and cousins on stage for a performance of the Love Cricle’s iconic anti-drugs anthem “Watch Out My Children”.