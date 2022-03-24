Blaxx battling for survival

Blaxx loves soca music so much, he would go to war and die in defence of the genre.

That’s the depth of the ailing soca star’s commitment to the culture of T&T, says his manager and long-time friend, Giselle Gellineau-Penrose.

An emotional Gellineau-Penrose struggled to put to words her deep affection and respect for the veteran soca man who remains under critical care in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Arima Hospital.