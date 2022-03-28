Blaxx has died

Dexter "Blaxx' Stewart has died.
He passed away earlier today.
His death was announced in a social media post stating "May his voice now be heard among the angels".
This is an earlier article that detailed his medical struggles.
Blaxx loves soca music so much, he would go to war and die in defence of the genre.
That’s the depth of the ailing soca star’s commitment to the culture of T&T, says his manager and long-time friend, Giselle Gellineau-Penrose.
An emotional Gellineau-Penrose struggled to put to words her deep affection and respect for the veteran soca man who remains under critical care in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Arima Hospital.
The 61-year-old Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), was warded at the facility earlier this week after contracting Covid-19. The “I Feel Like Hulk” singer spent several weeks in hospital in October of 2020 after complaining of difficulty breathing. Subsequent medical exams revealed he also had potentially serious issues pertaining to kidney function.
“It is so much, I don’t even know where to begin. He will die for soca. Blaxx will go into arguments with people regarding soca. If he find yuh say something off about his culture, he would get very upset; fuss he had a passion for soca. He has done his due to Trinidad and Tobago, in terms of putting Trinidad on the world map,” Gellineau-Penrose told the Express via phone on Wednesday.
Gellineau-Penrose said Blaxx needs a miracle and called on all soca fans the world over “to lift him up in prayer”.
“Please pray. We need as much prayers for the icon, as much as possible, that’s all we can do at this time,” Gellineau-Penrose said.
Despite his health challenges, Blaxx insisted on being a part of last month’s Taste of Carnival celebrations, Gellineau-Penrose said. The All Star lead singer released the singles “Mash Up” and “Rock So” on the Wale Riddim, as well as “Brass”, a collaboration with Preedy (Akeem Chance).
After seeing how determined he was to return to the stage for live performances, Gellineau-Penrose said she “spaced out his appearances” and did not allow him to do more “than one show a night” after he was given the all-clear by doctors. Blaxx appeared at Back to Blue, Dimanche Gras, Woodford Café and Preedy, College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart) and Voice’s (Aaron St Louis) concerts during the abridged Carnival season.
“He had his moments; one day he feels great and the other day he feels down. It would have been unjust for me not to have him out there doing what he loved. The doctors advised once he could perform, don’t stop him, but once he not feeling well, let him rest, so we did that,” Gellineau-Penrose said.
Once Carnival was over, however, the plan was to take Blaxx to Canada where he would stay with his sister and focus on recovery, Gellineau-Penrose revealed.
“My focus was not on his music, it was his health. The plan was to get him up to Canada, focus on his health condition and get him back to 100 per cent. I advised him of the plan, along with his sister, and we all agreed as a team, and he was aware of that plan even before going into hospital,” Gellineau-Penrose said.
Generous with his stage
and spotlight
Above all else, Gellineau-Penrose said Blaxx’s generosity with his stage and audience regarding upcoming talent makes him a legend in soca music. Mentored by soca stalwart Ronnie McIntosh, Blaxx was sure to pay it forward in his interactions with contemporaries Esther Dyer, Destra Garcia and later, Olatunji Yearwood. He went on to provide a major platform for younger acts like Voice, Erphaan Alves, Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhill), Ricardo Drue, Teddyson John and Chingee (Shaquille Mark).
“What I admire most about him is he always support and gave opportunities to the next generation. Sometimes, unknowing to the band director, he would say give dem a little chance. Off stage, he is a man love to share knowledge, especially if he see the potential you have, he would take you under his wings and bring you to the band room and groom yuh,” Gellineau-Penrose said.
Destra, who recalled “sharing so many memorable experiences together” with Blaxx, says he is among “the most-loved artistes” to emerge in T&T.
“I love him dearly. We shared so many experiences together. Many firsts as well, in terms of touring, the conversations we had on tour. When I say Blaxx is someone could make yuh laugh, that is not a joke,” Destra chuckled.
Despite the challenges ahead for the “Leggo” singer, Destra says she knows above all he is a fighter and “hopes he can pull through”.
“All we can do is pray. Our prayers are all with him. Blaxx got his break (in music) later than he would like, but the race is not for the swiftest. He is proven to be a fighter. I know he gonna fight to the end, and I hope he pulls through because we keep talking about doing something together and I hope we can. I doh know, I lost so many friends to Covid and I’m really tired of the grief, so I’m going to pray extra hard,” Destra said.