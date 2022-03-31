Blaxx’s bequest

Ah never bad mind nobody yet,
Ah never fight down nobody nah,
Ah never try stop nobody breath,
That is not in my nature no,
Ah never see people with dem things,
And vex dem have it,
Especially when dey work hard for it
Those lyrics from Blaxx’s (Dexter Stewart) 2019 release “Remove Yuhself” epitomise everything he stood for, says manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose.
“Michael, that man lived those lyrics. Every time he is out there and sees the younger generation: the Voice (Aaron St Louis), the Erphaan (Alves), the Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhill), his face would light up at how well they listened and learned from his teachings,” Gellineau-Penrose said through an audible smile during a phone call with the Express yesterday.
Blaxx, 60, sadly lost his battle with Covid-19 at the Arima General Hospital on Monday. The All Starz lead singer, who was hospitalised in 2020 with several health complications, was warded at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the health facility for the past week.
A seven-night memorial entitled “Who God Bless”, aptly titled after Blaxx’s 2021 soca release, is planned from 5 p.m. daily at the Desperadoes Steel Orchestra panyard on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain. The nightly wake started on Thursday and ends next week Wednesday.
Gellineau-Penrose, who shared a 25-plus-year friendship with the late entertainer, was part of Blaxx’s three-member management team alongside Kevin Stephen and Richard Gordon. She said Blaxx’s deep passion for Trinidad and Tobago culture often came across argumentative.
“He was stern. In the terms of when he is trying to bring about a point, he is so passionate about it that it would come across like he is arguing about it. Sometimes I would say ‘you bound to bring about your point like that. Why you can’t be calmer like me’,” Gellineau-Penrose laughed.
Blaxx’s extensive music catalogue has been on repeat on local radio since news of his passing. Gellineau-Penrose said “it’s unfortunate” that far too often cultural luminaries are lauded after death” in T&T.
“It’s unfortunate that is the culture we adopt here. You are only recognised when the person is no longer with us, which is sad. I doh know how we break that, but the fraternity needs to come together to do more for our stalwarts while they are alive.
“Now all the stations playing all the Blaxx music and I’m getting a lot of messages with people saying ‘all that songs the black man have’. I say the black man have a bag of songs,” she remarked.
Making music together
D All Starz musical director Carlysle “Juiceman” Roberts recalled decades of music-making with Blaxx as “a rewarding and fun experience”.
“From the early days, I am the one to pick out his songs. Sometimes we doh always agree, but we sit down and choose and we come to a natural understanding. I personally know every single song he ever recorded,” Juiceman said during a phone call yesterday.
Juice said Blaxx was very particular about his song selections and was adamant “all his music have substance”.
“He never like that cock back ting. All his music now is substance. Everybody calling to get music from me because is substance. He was fun to work in the booth. He would say ‘do it again’. Boy, right now it real, it eh have words to put it, it real hard,” an emotional Juice added.
Blaxx’s New York-based head manager Kevin Stephen later played a major role in his song selections alongside Juiceman, as well as scheduling commercial release dates for new material. Stephen said his 15-year relationship with Blaxx went “way beyond a typical artiste management”.
“When black man passed away I feel like a part of me gone missing. He was like a father and an uncle. A grandfather even. If he was here to hear me say that he would either laugh or cuss me,” Stephen said yesterday during a WhatsApp call from New York.
Since Blaxx’s passing, Stephen said he has not been answering his phone, save for two calls from Jamaican act Linky First (Jason Henriques) and Grenadian V’ghn (Jevaughn John), the latter famously wrote Blaxx’s 2019 hit “Gyal Owner”.
“I receive two phone calls and they mash me up more. Their exact words is ‘black man gone, the only person believe in us’. Who going to give us that opportunity?” Stephen said.
Stephen said his mind also returned to a call he received a couple years ago while Blaxx was in New York with him.
“I get a call from a lady and she said she wanted to ask a favour. A friend was going through chemo and they were having a surprise celebration for her. She said the woman was a huge Blaxx fan and wanted me to bring Blaxx. We had a performance scheduled for that exact time so I told her I can’t promise you, but I will try.
“When I came off the phone, Blaxx say ‘whas da one?’ So I told him but reminded him we have a show. He say, Kevin, you crazy? Push back that show time and if they can’t push it back cancel we can’t miss this. He went and the lady cry and hug up Blaxx tight. I saw her post about it after his death and that brought tears to my eyes. That is de man we lost,” an emotional Stephen concluded.