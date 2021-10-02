A monthly round-up of news about Caribbean books and writers, presented by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest.
Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly round-up of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
Disorientation: Being Black in the World (Random House Canada), the latest book by Giller Prize-winning Trinidad-born writer Ian Williams, is a collection of essays inspired by James Baldwin, “in which the personal becomes the gateway to larger ideas”. Specifically, ideas about race and racism, and how these intersect in sometimes unexpected and uncomfortable ways with other aspects of identity. According to the publishers, Williams offers “a perspective distinct from the almost exclusively America-centric books on race topping the bestseller lists, because of one salient fact: he has lived in Trinidad (where he was never the only black person in the room), in Canada (where he often was), and in the United States (where as a black man from the Caribbean, he was a different kind of ‘only’).”
Ring (Coash House Books), the latest novel by Trinidad-born Andre Alexis, is the fifth and final novel in his groundbreaking “Quincunx Cycle”, which began with 2014’s Pastoral. Although the five novels each stand alone, they are linked by recurring characters, locations, situations, and themes. In Ring, Alexis explores the form of literary romance through the relationship between Gwen and Tancred, with elements of the magical, and a poem about the Greek goddess Aphrodite at the book’s heart.
The Voyage (Mawenzi House) is a book of poems by H Nigel Thomas, the Vincentian-Canadian writer best known for his novels and short stories. Bringing together older and newer poems “culled from a lifetime of meditations on self, family, time, and aging,” the book “also reflects on political and social aspects of human lives, such as hubris, abuse of power, racism, and oppression”.
In Cutlish (Four Way Books), his latest collection of poems, Guyanese-American writer Rajiv Mohabir “creates a form migrated from Caribbean chutney music in order to verse the precarity of a queer Indo-Caribbean speaker.... By joining the disparate threads of his fading, often derided, multilingual Guyanese Creole and Guyanese Bhojpuri linguistic inheritances, Mohabir mingles the ghosts that haunt from the cane fields his ancestors worked with the canonical colonial education of his elders”.
Aimé Césaire (University of the West Indies Press), a new short biography of the iconic Martiniquan writer by Elizabeth Walcott-Hackshaw, is the latest title in UWI Press’s Caribbean Biography Series. A founder of the Négritude movement in the 1930s, Césaire “explored the contours of this African heritage and his complex identity as a black man born under French rule on the Caribbean island of Martinique,” alongside a long political career.
Cuba: An American History (Scribner) by Ada Ferrer is an epic account of the centuries-long relationship between the Caribbean’s largest island and its powerful neighbour to the north, “written for a moment that demands a new reckoning”. Cuba-born Ferrer, now a professor of history at New York University, “provides us with a front-row seat as we witness the evolution of the modern nation, with its dramatic record of conquest and colonisation, of slavery and freedom, of independence and revolutions made and unmade”.
Awards and prizes
What Noise Against the Cane, the debut book by Trinidad-born Desiree C Bailey, has been longlisted for the 2021 National Book Award for Poetry. Founded in 1950, the National Book Awards—also given in the categories of fiction, non-fiction, translated literature, and young people’s literature—are considered among the most prestigious literary prizes in the United States.
The newly published essay collection Disorientation: Being Black in the World by Trinidad-born Ian Williams (see New Releases above) is a finalist for the 2021 Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Non-Fiction, which recognises the best book of Canadian non-fiction of the past year. First presented in 1997, it comes with a cash prize of CDN$60,000, making it the most lucrative non-fiction award in Canada, open to writers who are Canadian citizens or residents.
Things I Have Withheld, an essay collection by Jamaica-born Kei Miller, is one of 13 books longlisted for the 2021 Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction, one of the leading UK awards for the genre. Formerly known as the Samuel Johnson Prize, it was renamed in 2016 to acknowledge the current sponsor, an investment management firm.
The new NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award was launched in August at the first-ever NGC Bocas Youth Fest. This new award, to be given annually, will recognise the most influential young person (age 25 or under) in literary arts in Trinidad and Tobago during the past year. Youth writers in any genre are eligible, including poetry, playwriting, fiction, creative non-fiction, journalism, scriptwriting, spoken word, blog writing, and song lyrics. The winner will receive a cash prize of TT$5,000. The deadline for nominations is 19 October, 2021, and the winner will be announced in December. For guidelines and the online nomination form, visit www.bocaslitfest.com/youth/writeraward.
Other news
The current season of the popular Bios & Bookmarks author interview series, hosted by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, continues weekly until October 10. With the theme “Telling complex family stories”, the series offers in-depth conversations with authors of recent books of all genres, plus readings. The next two episodes feature Maisy Card, author of the novel These Ghosts Are Family, on October 3, and Lawrence Scott, author of Dangerous Freedom, on October 10. Bios & Bookmarks episodes are streamed on Facebook Live via the NGC Bocas Lit Fest page.
The NGC Bocas Lit Fest also continues its monthly workshop series in October, with an online workshop on 30 October titled “From Short Story to Novel,” led by writer Sharma Taylor, a past winner of the Johnson and Amoy Achong Caribbean Writers Prize. Registration details and a schedule of other workshops for 2021 are online at www.bocaslitfest.com/workshops.
In memoriam
The Trinidad-born writer, storyteller, and librarian Grace Hallworth, who spent much of her career in Britain, died on August 10 at the age of 93. The author of several books of folktales, Hallworth worked as a children’s librarian and played a major role in promoting storytelling to reach diverse young audiences. She was a co-founder of the UK’s Society of Storytelling, and she often appeared on TV and radio. Her 1996 book Down by the River was nominated for the Kate Greenaway Medal.
Trinidadian writer, storyteller, and folklorist Al Ramsawak died on 25 September at the age of 91. Known for his popular children’s stories—of which he wrote over 300—Ramsawak published his work regularly in the Trinidad Guardian, as well as several books. In 2004, he was awarded the Hummingbird Medal Silver, one of T&T’s national awards, for his work in folklore and culture.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. The Bread the Devil Knead, by Lisa Allen-Agostini
2. Pleasantview, by Celeste Mohammed
3. Salt, by Earl Lovelace
4. One Year of Ugly, by Caroline Mackenzie
5. Miguel Street, by VS Naipaul