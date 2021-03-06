Bocas Book Bulletin Pandemic Poems

A monthly round-up of news about Caribbean books and writers, presented by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest. Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly round-up of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
Caribbean Literature in Transition (Cambridge University Press) is a substantial scholarly collection with a broad historical range, its three volumes covering the periods 1800–1921 (edited by Evelyn O’Callaghan and Tim Watson), 1920–1970 (edited by Raphael Dalleo and Curdella Forbes), and 1970–2020 (edited by Ronald Cummings and Alison Donnell). It brings together themed chapters by a diverse array of mostly academic authors, aiming for an assessment of Caribbean literary studies at a time of transition within the field, including a renewed focus on early Caribbean writing and a more expansive sense of the literary canon.
Pandemic Poems: First Wave (self-published), the latest book by esteemed Jamaican writer Olive Senior, collects a sequence of new poems composed in 2020, and originally posted on social media. “Each poem is a riff on a word or phrase trending in the first wave of the pandemic—an A to Z of the lexicon newly coined or quickly repurposed for our historic moment,” and offering a unique personal and collective history of a year that unfolded through a series of grim and unanticipated events.
The Vanishing Girls (Black Coral Publishing), a novel by Barbadian Callie Browning, is a crime thriller featuring a mortician protagonist whose funeral home is tasked with managing the bodies of the victims of a serial killer — and who solves the mystery of the killer’s identity when the police prove helpless.
A Regarded Self: Caribbean Womanhood and the Ethics of Disorderly Being (Duke University Press), by US scholar Kaiama L Glover, is an insightful study of “unruly female protagonists” in Caribbean fiction “who adamantly refuse the constraints of coercive communities…. The women of these texts”—novels by authors such as Marie Chauvet, Maryse Condé, Jamaica Kincaid, and Marlon James—“offend, disturb, and reorder the world around them. They challenge the primacy of the community over the individual and propose provocative forms of subjecthood.”
Awards and prizes
The novel The Mermaid of Black Conch by Trinidad-born Monique Roffey, already named the 2020 Costa Book of the Year, is in the running for two further UK-based literary prizes. The book was shortlisted for the Rathbones Folio Prize, “open to all works of literature written in English and published in the UK,” the winner of which will be announced on March 24. The Mermaid of Black Conch has also been longlisted for the Republic of Consciousness Prize for Small Presses, with a shortlist announcement due in late March.
The longlist for the 2021 Johnson and Amoy Achong Caribbean Writers Prize was announced on 24 February. Dedicated to advancing the work of emerging Caribbean writers, the prize is sponsored by philanthropist and medical practitioner Dr Kongshiek Achong Low in memory of his parents, and administered by the Bocas Lit Fest in Trinidad and Tobago and the literary charitable trust Arvon in the UK. This year, the prize was open to writers of poetry. The ten longlisted writers, in alphabetical order, are: Akhim Alexis (T&T), Kamille Andrews (T&T), Wendy Brewster (T&T), Linda M Deane (Barbados), Jannine T Horsford (T&T), Jay T John (T&T), Kirese Narinesingh (T&T), Derron Sandy (T&T), Desiree Seebaran (T&T), and Scott Leon Ting-A-Kee (Guyana). The winner will be announced on April 24 during the 2021 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.
The 2021 Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize has opened for entries. The prize supports writers who have not yet published book-length works, with no limits on nationality, and accepts entries in three categories: poetry, fiction, and life writing. The submission deadline is May 31, 2021. For further information, see wasafiri.org/new-writing-prize.
Other news
Jamaica’s Calabash International Literary Festival, whose 2020 edition was twice postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has announced a further postponement to May 2022.
In memoriam
The Canada-based Jamaican writer Martin Mordecai died on 19 February, 2021. Born and raised in Kingston, Mordecai was the husband of fellow writer Pamela Mordecai, with whom he co-authored Culture and Customs of Jamaica. At various times a civil servant, diplomat, and photographer, Mordecai was always, as his family put it, “a man of words,” author of the novels Blue Mountain Trouble and Free.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. The Mermaid of Black Conch, by Monique Roffey
2. The Murders of Boysie Singh, by Derek Bickerton
3. Where There Are Monsters, by Breanne Mc Ivor
4. The Undiscovered Country, by Andre Bagoo
5. De Rightest Place, by Barbara Jenkins