Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
Waiting for the Waters to Rise (World Editions), the latest novel by Guadeloupean writer Maryse Condé to be translated into English, is a devastating exploration of individual and collective loss. Babakar Traoré, an obstetrician born in Mali and living in Guadeloupe, is haunted by memories of his mother and his former loves. When his solitude is interrupted by the unexpected arrival of a baby girl, he travels to Haiti in search of her family, and is forced to confront deeply personal but also political questions about ancestry, migration, exile, and the human need for a sense of purpose.
Make the World New: The Poetry of Lillian Allen (Wilfred Laurier University Press) is a long overdue summation of the work of the Jamaica-born dub poet, considered “one of the leading creative black feminist voices in Canada”. The volume brings together selected poems from across Allen’s career, including previously unpublished work, with an introduction by editor Ronald Cummings that investigates the dynamics of her poems as they move between spoken and written forms, and their fresh resonance for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Can You Sign My Tentacle? (Interstellar Flight Press) is a genre-flipping chapbook of “horror poems” by Trinidadian Brandon O’Brien. The collection “explores the monsters we know and the ones that hide behind racism, sexism, and violence,” writes the publisher, “resulting in poems that are both comic and cosmic.”
Awards and prizes
Nominees for the 2021 Hurston/Wright Foundation Legacy Awards were announced on August 18. The fiction nominees include the novels Book of the Little Axe by Lauren Francis-Sharma and Ring Shout by P Djeli Clark, both US-born writers of Trinidadian parentage. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 15. Named for the US writers Zora Neale Hurston and Richard Wright, the annual awards, launched in 2001, recognise “outstanding black writers in the United States and across the diaspora”.
The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival has announced the winners of its two annual short fiction competitions. Trinidadian-American Patrice Grell Yursik is the winner of the 2021 BCLF Elizabeth Nunez Caribbean-American Writers’ Prize, and Trinidadian Akhim Alexis is the winner of the BCLF Elizabeth Nunez Award for Writers in the Caribbean.
The 2022 Commonwealth Short Story Prize opened for entries, on 1 September 2021, from any citizen of a Commonwealth country aged 18 or over. The prizes for regional winners — including one from the Caribbean — and the overall winner, will be announced in mid 2022. For entry guidelines, visit www.commonwealthwriters.org/shortstoryprize/info.
The new annual NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award was launched in August at the first-ever NGC Bocas Youth Fest. This new award will recognise the most influential young person (under age 25) in literary arts in Trinidad and Tobago during the past year. Youth writers in any genre are eligible - poetry, playwriting, fiction, creative non-fiction, journalism, scriptwriting, spoken word, blog writing, and song lyrics. The nomination deadline is 19 October, 2021, and the winner of a cash prize of $5,000 will be announced in December. For guidelines and the online nomination form, visit www.bocaslitfest.com/youth/writeraward.
Following two televised semi-final rounds, the finalists for the 2021 First Citizens National Poetry Slam were announced on September 3. In alphabetical order, they are: Terriq Betaudier, Terryl Betaudier, Renaldo Briggs, Zakiya Gill, Abdul Majeed Abdal Karim, Michael Logie, Ronaldo Mohammed, Derron Sandy, Shivana Sharma, and Seth Sylvester. Defending champion, 2020 winner Alexandra Stewart will join them for the finals, to be televised on 10 October, 2021, on TTT, and streamed online via the channel’s social media.
Also announced last week were the winners of the 2021 Dragonzilla’s Short Story Writing Challenge, organised by the NGC Children’s Bocas Lit Fest in partnership with Nalis and Tobago Library Services. This competition for young writers is awarded in two age groups.
A panel of educators, librarians, and storytellers chose 21 finalists from among the 100 short stories on the theme “My Covid experience in Trinidad and Tobago”. Finalists then recorded videos of themselves reading the stories for final judging. The winners were:
Age group 5-8 years old
1st: David Ryan (8)
2nd: Savion McIntosh (7)
3rd: Nia Seerattansingh (6)
Age group 9-12 years old
1st: Josh Hansraj (9)
2nd: Zayne Martin (10)
3rd: Ashmita Ramoutar (11)
Other news
A new season of the popular Bios & Bookmarks author interview series, hosted by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, starts today, Sunday September 5, and runs weekly until October 10. With the theme “Telling complex family stories”, the series offers in-depth conversations with authors of recent books of all genres. The season opens with Guyanese-American writer Rajiv Mohabir discussing his new memoir Antiman, with later episodes featuring authors Arisa White, Celeste Mohammed, Maisy Card (winner of the 2021 OCM Bocas Prize for Fiction), and Lawrence Scott. Bios & Bookmarks episodes are streamed on Facebook Live via the NGC Bocas Lit Fest page.
The NGC Bocas Lit Fest also continues its monthly workshop series in September, with a free online workshop on scriptwriting, with a focus on writing for theatre, led by David Edgecombe, a lecturer at the University of the Virgin Islands. Registration details and a schedule of other workshops for 2021 are online at www.bocaslitfest.com/workshops.
The 2021 Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival runs September 10-12, again in a virtual online format. With the theme “A tapestry of words and worlds”, the programme aims “to explore connections, ties, and bonds between ancestral lands and the diaspora communities that have been birthed”. Participants include an array of Caribbean and diaspora writers, such as Canisia Lubrin (winner of the 2021 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature), Shani Mootoo, Tiphanie Yanique, Mervyn Taylor, Tanya Shirley, and Lisa Allen-Agostini, among others. For details of the programme, visit www.bklyncbeanlitfest.com/2021-virtual-festival.
In memoriam
The pioneering Jamaican poet Jean “Binta” Breeze died on 4 August, 2021, aged 65. Recognised as the first woman to perform dub poetry and author of eight books, she was also a storyteller, actor, and theatre director. Based for many years in Britain, she toured widely performing her work, and was a major influence on a generation of younger writers and performers. She later returned to Jamaica, where she received several awards for her literary work.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. Fortune, by Amanda Smyth
2. Pleasantview, by Celeste Mohammed
3. Love After Love, by Ingrid Persaud
4. Sweethand, by N.G. Peltier
5. Where There Are Monsters, by Breanne Mc Ivor