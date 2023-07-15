Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
Archipelagos (Peepal Tree Press), the eighth book of poems by US-based Jamaican Geoffrey Philp, begins with a vision of Columbus and his crew arriving in the Caribbean “spurred by fever” for gold and conquest, and ends with a quotation from Bob Marley: “We must emancipate ourselves from mental slavery.” The poems collected between these poles range far and wide over centuries and continents in a restless but always sharply focused exploration of the multiple connections between colonialism and capitalism, empire and the dilemmas of the Anthropocene era. If the end of the world often feels near at hand in Philp’s elegantly enraged poems, so does the imperative towards a moral reckoning.
In his memoir Song for My Father (Ian Randle Publishers), Grenadian Brian Samuel recounts a family story that is unique but simultaneously typical of complicated, border-crossing Caribbean lives. As Samuel explains, by the time he turned 18, he and his two brothers had lived in Grenada, Trinidad, Guyana, Britain, and the United States, but the most consequential disruption came in 1960, when his mother—a Scottish nurse who had migrated to the West Indies with her Grenadian husband—left the family without warning. Samuel’s devotion to his father is clear, as is his sense of the personal transformation that ensued when the now single-parented family moved to Jamaica in 1971, a time of creative and political ferment.
Michael Anthony—now in his tenth decade—is one of the Caribbean’s most beloved writers, especially known for his early novels of childhood set in Mayaro and San Fernando. Mayaro Gold: The Fiction of Michael Anthony (Ian Randle Publishers) by Roydon Salick is, surprisingly, the first book-length study of Anthony’s novels and short stories, and an overdue milestone in Caribbean literary criticism. Salick argues that in his memorable characters, deeply rooted sense of place, and ear for distinctively Trinidadian voices, Anthony offers a politically engaged response to the omissions and distortions of the colonial experience.
Nightmare Island (Scholastic Press), the latest children’s book by Barbadian Shakirah Bourne — a finalist for the 2018 CODE Burt Award for Caribbean Young Adult Literature — draws on Caribbean mythology to create a thrilling story about family bonds. When her younger brother is taken away for treatment on mysterious Duppy Island, and a haunting silver butterfly from her dreams turns up in the waking world, 12-year-old Serenity realises something is amiss. It’s up to her to figure out the secrets of Duppy Island, and try to save her beloved sibling.
Awards and prizes
The shortlists for the 2023 Forward Prizes for poetry, announced at the end of June, include no fewer than four authors of Caribbean birth or heritage, one in each category. Shortlisted for best book is Self-Portrait as Othello by Jamaica-born Jason Allen-Paisant; in the best first book category is Cane, Corn, & Gully by Barbadian-British Safiya Kamaria Kinshasa; Guyanese-Grenadian-British Malika Booker is a finalist in the best single poem category, for “Libation”; and in the newly established category for best performance of a single poem, Trinidadian-British Roger Robinson vies with “The City Kids See the Sea”.
The winners of the Forward Prizes, among the most prestigious international awards for poetry, will be announced in October.
Jamaican writer Kwame McPherson is the winner of the 2023 Commonwealth Short Story Prize, announced on 27 June. His winning story “Ocoee” was chosen from over six thousand entries from around the world, taking the £5,000 award. The prize is awarded annually for the best piece of unpublished short fiction from the Commonwealth. Other Caribbean winners in recent years include T&T’s Kevin Jared Hosein in 2019 and Ingrid Persaud in 2018, who both used the prize as a springboard to major international publishing deals.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. When We Were Birds, by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
2. The God of Good Looks, by Breanne Mc Ivor
3. Breaking Free — a Journey from Trauma to Empowerment, by Angela Laquis-Sobrian
4. Hungry Ghosts, by Kevin Jared Hosein
5. One Year of Ugly, by Caroline Mackenzie