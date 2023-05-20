Welcome to the latest installment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New Releases
Equal to Mystery: In Search of Harold Sonny Ladoo (Peepal Tree Press) by Christopher Laird traces the unlikely life and times of Trinidad’s mysterious late novelist, author of No Pain Like This Body and Yesterdays. Taking a keen interest in Ladoo’s history — both on and off the record — Laird retraces the author’s migration to Canada, his relationships with fellow writers, and Ladoo’s heretofore-unmined repository of unpublished letters and archival materials. The results portray a fascinating personage, at once obsessed with fame and haunted by numerous iniquities that thwarted him. Equal to Mystery is the first major monograph to be published on Ladoo.
Sweet Undoings (Deep Vellum Publishing) by Yanick Lahens, translated from the French by Kaiama L Glover, moves through the interconnected lives of Haitians contending with corruption, murder, and internecine intrigue. Told from multiple perspectives, set in Port-au-Prince, Lahens’s study of the Haitian capital does not shy away from a sense of its embedded difficulties. Exploring the ways in which violent crime holds immediate repercussions for the lives of everyone it touches, Sweet Undoings generates circumstances in which none of the novel’s protagonists can hide. Glover, the book’s translator, has also translated the prominent Francophone Caribbean authors Marie Vieux-Chauvet, Frankétienne, and René Depestre.
Time Come: Selected Prose (Picador) by Linton Kwesi Johnson assembles decades of the trailblazing poet’s prose writing, gathering speeches, articles, critical reviews, obituaries on fallen comrades, and more. An indispensable pillar of British Caribbean literature, Johnson’s poems define generations of thought, activism, and resistance. Time Come is a blueprint for the writer’s consciousness and politics, set against the backdrop of a United Kingdom in rocky self-determination. Writing through and against racism, xenophobia, and class warfare, Johnson’s prose is as engaged, laser-sharp, and relevant as his iconic poems. Time Come includes an introduction by globally renowned race theorist Paul Gilroy.
The Mother Island (Self-Published) by Jacinth Howard the debut collection of poems from the Vincentian academic and researcher, explores the Caribbean woman’s psyche through writing steeped in nature, history, identity, and family. The book’s four sections — “Hurricane Season”, “Wenchcraft”, “Animal Tales and Outings”, and “Paradise” — position the speakers of these poems in direct or subliminal contact with quintessentially Caribbean forces of life, spirituality, and power. Drawing on ancestral ties to the islands that predate colonial settlement, The Mother Island frankly addresses systemic inequalities, the resonances of which are still felt in modern society. Howard will present the book at the 40th Marché de la Poésie, June 2023, in Paris.
Suite as Sugar (Dundurn Press) by Camille Hernández-Ramdwar takes the reader through the thorny entanglements surrounding spaces between life and death, in short stories that traverse Toronto to Trinidad. Most of the stories in the debut collection take a subversive approach to discussing controversial topics, including vaccination statuses and academic doublespeak. Ancestors, too, play a pivotal role in Suite as Sugar, with elements of magical realism infusing the interactions between the living and their dearly departed. Making liberal use of Trinidadian English Creole, each story carries an underpinning of connectedness to ritual, place, and an overarching human purpose, particularly in desperate times.
Awards and prizes
When We Were Birds, the debut novel by Trinidad and Tobago’s Ayanna Lloyd Banwo, is the winner of the 2023 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, which comes with a cash award of US$10,000, sponsored by One Caribbean Media. It was previously named fiction category winner for the OCM Bocas Prize, contending for the overall award with the poetry and non-fiction winners. Bernardine Evaristo, chief judge for the prize, made the announcement at the award ceremony on Saturday 29 April, during the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest. The ceremony also honoured poetry winner Anthony Joseph (for his collection Sonnets for Albert) and non-fiction winner Ira Mathur (for her memoir Love the Dark Days).
Entries are open for the 2023 Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival’s Short Story Contest, held this year on the theme of “5”. The contest administers two prizes: the BCLF Elizabeth Nunez Award for Writers in the Caribbean, and the BCLF Elizabeth Nunez Caribbean-American Writer’s Prize, each of which confers a US$1,750 cash prize. This year’s prize judging panels consist of Sharma Taylor, Cherie Jones, Ruel Johnson, Merle Collins, Vanessa Riley, and Fabienne Josaphat. The contest closes to entries on 1 July, 2023; further information is available at https://www.bklyncbeanlitfest.com/2023-bclf-short-fiction-story-contest.
Jamaican Kwame McPherson has won the Caribbean category of the 2023 Commonwealth Short Story Prize for his story “Ocoee”, which combines Caribbean folklore with African-American history. McPherson, 57, has not been previously shortlisted for or won the prize, and cited the following as the impetus for writing “Ocoee”: “I was inspired to do a mishmash of African-American reality, history, and Caribbean folklore, because I feel that there are so many stories in the African Diaspora experience that are not well known and can be told to open others to that experience.” The overall winner of the 2023 Commonwealth Short Story Prize will be announced on 27 June 27, 2023.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. When We Were Birds, by
Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
2. Love the Dark Days, by Ira Mathur
3. The God of Good Looks, by
Breanne Mc Ivor
4. Hungry Ghosts, by
Kevin Jared Hosein
5. Breaking Free -
a Journey from Trauma
to Empowerment, by
Angela Laquis-Sobrian