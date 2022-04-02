Bocas Book Bulletin

Those lyrics from Blaxx’s (Dexter Stewart) 2019 release “Remove Yuhself” epitomise everything he stood for, says manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose.

“Michael, that man lived those lyrics. Every time he is out there and sees the younger generation: the Voice (Aaron St Louis), the Erphaan (Alves), the Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhill), his face would light up at how well they listened and learned from his teachings,” Gellineau-Penrose said through an audible smile during a phone call with the Express yesterday.