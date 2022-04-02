Bocas Book Bulletin

CLR James: A Life Beyond the Boundaries (Constable) by British author John L Williams is the full-scale, scrupulously researched, admiring but clear-eyed biography of the T&T intellectual icon that Caribbean readers have awaited for decades. James’s long, complicated, continent-crossing life is documented here in gripping detail, from his literary and political interests and achievements to the intricacies of radical activism to his equally intricate personal relationships. As Williams shows, James was decades ahead of his time, intellectually, and his ideas are more relevant and indeed more urgent than ever before.
We Slaves of Suriname (Polity) by Anton de Kom is a classic work by the early-20th-century Surinamese Independence activist, finally available in English translation nearly nine decades after its original publication. Banished from the then Dutch colony in 1933, de Kom wrote this historical study as “a fierce indictment of racism and colonialism” and an integral part of his political activism. Described as “one of the most important works of 20th-century anticolonial literature,” it remains little known to many Caribbean readers.
A Revolutionary for Our Time: The Walter Rodney Story (Haymarket) by writer and activist Leo Zeilig is the first book-length study of the groundbreaking Guyanese scholar and activist. Exploring Rodney’s life and research, thought and revolutionary action, and his significance for today’s political struggles, this volume both consolidates and illuminates the story of one of the Caribbean’s most influential intellectual and political figures.
Shabine and Other Stories (UWI Press), the debut fiction collection by St Lucian Hazel Simmons-McDonald, puts family matters at the heart of these short stories, with a touch of magical realism. From the mysteries of childhood to questions of religion and class, these stories feature “characters who closely guard the secrets of their hearts,” and make room for voices that often remain unheard.
Cane / Fire (Book*hug Press) is a new collection of poems by Shani Mootoo, the Canada-based Trinidadian writer and artist best known for her fiction. Accompanied by the author’s own artworks, this sequence of poems is described as akin to a memoir, ranging from Ireland to South Trinidad to Canada, vividly delving into personal and family history, and showing “how a life can not only be shaped, but even re-imagined”.
Let the Dead In (Alan Squire Publishing), the first full-length poetry collection by Guyana-born Saida Agostini, journeys from Guyana to Britain to the United States in its exploration of “the mythologies that seek to subjugate black bodies, and the counter-stories that reject such subjugation”. By turns sensual and sorrowful, joyful and righteously enraged, these poems offer stories of black women’s love and survival, celebration and memory, in language of bountiful lyricism.
Living on Islands Not Found on Maps (FlowerSong Press) is a new collection of poems by Luivette Resto, born in Puerto Rico and now based in New York City. Childhood, motherhood, desire, love, and revolution collide in these poems that combine candour with lyrical craft, featuring imagined conversations with icons like Audre Lorde and Tina Turner, and “trapping memories in a circle of fire and music”.
Pòtoprens: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince (Pioneer Works Press), edited by Leah Gordon, co-founder of the Ghetto Biennale, is a massive survey of the “majority art” of Haiti’s capital, exploring how contemporary urban culture is linked to the country’s revolutionary history. Images, critical essays, and oral histories are organised by specific neighbourhoods, suggesting how geography shapes creative expression.
Awards and prizes
The three-book shortlist for the 2022 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, which recognises the best books of Caribbean poetry, fiction, and non-fiction published each year, was announced on March 27. The poetry category winner, Thinking with Trees by Jason Allen-Paisant, joins fiction winner Pleasantview by Celeste Mohammed and non-fiction winner Things I Have Withheld by Kei Miller in contending for the overall prize. The OCM Bocas Prize is sponsored by One Caribbean Media, and administered by the Bocas Lit Fest. The overall winner will be announced on April 30 during the 2022 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.
The longlist for the 2022 Women’s Prize for Fiction, announced in March, includes two books by Caribbean authors: the novels The Bread the Devil Knead by Trinidadian Lisa Allen-Agostini, and This One Sky Day by Jamaican-British Leone Ross. Founded in 1996 and formerly known as the Orange Prize, the award recognises the best full-length novel published in the UK each year by a woman author, and comes with a prize of £30,000. The shortlist will be announced in late April, and the winner in June.
Two Caribbean books have also been longlisted for the 2022 Jhalak Prize: the poetry collection Like a Tree, Walking by Trinidadian-Scottish Vahni Capildeo, and the essay collection Things I Have Withheld by US-based Jamaican Kei Miller. The prize recognises books of all genres published in the UK by British and British-resident writers of colour. The winner, who will receive an award of £1,000, will be announced in late May.
No fewer than five authors of Caribbean heritage have been named as finalists for 2022 Lambda Literary Awards. First awarded in 1989, the awards honour books by LGBTQ authors in a variety of categories. The finalists include Monster in the Middle by USVI-born Tiphanie Yanique, in the bisexual fiction category; All the Rage by Trinidad-born Rosamond S King in the lesbian poetry category; x/ex/exis by Puerto Rican Raquel Salas Rivera in the transgender poetry category; Antiman by Guyanese-American Rajiv Mohabir in the gay memoir/biography category; and No Gods, No Monsters by USVI author Cadwell Turnbull in the LGBTQ speculative fiction category. Winners will be announced in June.
Writer Alex Wheatle, born in Britain of Jamaican heritage, has been shortlisted for the 2022 Carnegie Medal, the most prestigious UK award for children’s books, for his novel Cane Warriors. Set in Jamaica in the late 18th century, the book follows an enslaved 14-year-old protagonist through the revolt known to historians as Tacky’s War. The winner of the award will be announced in June.
Other news
The programme of events for the 2022 NGC Bocas Lit Fest was announced at the end of March. T&T’s 12th annual literary festival returns this year with the theme “Four Days to Change the World”, running from April 28 to May 1 and streaming online via YouTube, Facebook, and the festival website. The line-up of 20 events features close to 100 participants. The festival weekend includes the launch of a new NGC Children’s Bocas Lit Fest YouTube channel on April 30, offering on-demand content for readers under 12. The full programme is available at www.bocaslitfest.com.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. When We Were Birds, by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
2. One Day, One Day, Congotay, by Merle Hodge
3. Pleasantview, by Celeste Mohammed
4. Black Cake, by Charmaine Wilkerson
5. The Mermaid of Black Conch, by Monique Roffey