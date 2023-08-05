Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New Releases
The Wanderers (Bathohiya), a dual poetry collection by Satnarine Balkaransingh featuring 30 poems by his late brother Lal Balkaransingh, covers numerous aspects of Indo-Caribbean culture, and more broadly, of the Trinidad and Tobago historical journey since the First Peoples. Drawing on Balkaransingh’s training as a Kathak classical dancer, many of the poems retain innate musicality, and contain performance-based elements. These verses range from profound meditations on the roots of each of T&T’s ethnic groups, to the traditions of East Indian immigrants, representing a generous and expansive view of Caribbean experience.
Sufferah: The Memoir of a Brixton Reggae-Head (Akashic Books), by Alex Wheatle, chronicles the extraordinary life of one of the most renowned black British writers. Wheatle’s account of his traumatic childhood, tumultuous upbringing, and salvation through reggae music is candid and unsparing. Sufferah does not shy away from the entrenched racism and xenophobia embedded in British culture and politics: in writing of his personal experience of the April 1981 Brixton uprising, Wheatle employs a music-diary style to describe his participation and subsequent imprisonment.
Bath of Herbs (Peepal Tree Press), the debut poetry collection by Emily Zobel Marshall, is a feminist exploration of self, mixed-race identity, and the healing powers afforded by an immersion in nature. Zobel Marshall, the granddaughter of famed Martiniquan writer Joseph Zobel, explores the repercussions of such an indelible literary legacy, while simultaneously forging and refining her own creative voice. The poet’s childhood in rural Snowdonia, North Wales, draws upon the transformative capacities of nature in its most elemental forms.
Sister Mother Warrior (William Morrow), a new historical novel of the Haitian Revolution by Vanessa Riley, focuses on two indomitable women: Haiti’s first empress, Marie-Claire Bonheur, and West Africa-born warrior of the rebellion, Gran Toya. Riley purposefully frames infamous historical events through feminist eyes. In so doing, she offers a recalibration of how history is perceived by the women who strongly influenced it, yet often appear less frequently in official archives as compared to their male counterparts.
Console (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) by Colin Channer contains poems that explore etymologies of sound, including elements of confessional, explorative, and philosophical verse. Global in their scope, the narratives of the poems move from New England to the Caribbean, focused on the shifting realities of the Anthropocene with both playfulness and stoicism that avoid a didactic approach. Binding the poems is a sense of memory’s power to both capture and forsake what is truly important, exhorting the reader to pay attention.
Awards and Prizes
Now in its third year, the annual Bocas Lit Fest’s Children’s Book Prize is open for entries. Awarded to the most outstanding contribution to Caribbean literature for young independent readers, ages 7 to 12, the prize’s past winners are Kereen Getten’s When Life Gives You Mangoes (2021) and Danielle YC McClean’s The Whisperer’s Warning (2022). Kevin Jared Hosein heads this year’s judging panel, accompanying Desryn TA Collins, Kellie Magnus, and youth reader Josh Hansraj. Entry guidelines and details are available at https://www.bocaslitfest.com/awards/childrens-book-prize-2023/.
Entries are also open for the GCCA+ Bocas Ways of Sunlight Youth Writing Competition. Commemorating the 100th birthday of T&T’s iconic writer Sam Selvon (1923–1994), this writing competition for young people ages 12 to 18 is intended to simultaneously raise awareness of the Global Climate Change Alliance+ goals. Winners will be awarded TT$6,000, $3,000, and $1,000 respectively, as well as trophies. Full submission guidelines are available at https://www.bocaslitfest.com/youth/ways-of-sunlight-competition/.
Jamaican-American Jonathan Escoffery’s If I Survive You (MCD Books/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) is one of the 13 books longlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize. This year’s judges, chaired by author Esi Edugyan, hailed it as “an astonishingly assured debut novel, lauded by the panel for its clarity, variety and fizzing prose”. If I Survive You follows the lives of a Jamaican immigrant family who settle in 1970s Miami, contending with overt and nuanced hostilities to their culture, the colour of their skin, and their otherness in America.
Festival News
Save the dates! The NGC Bocas Youth Fest, first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago, returns with a two-day programme on 20 and 21 October, 2023, at the Department of Creative and Festival Arts, The UWI, St Augustine. Highlights will include celebrations of the NGC Bocas Youth Writer Award, career-oriented panels for those pursuing professions involving English language and literature, and the return of popular past festival segments.
Caribbean Bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. The God of Good Looks, by Breanne Mc Ivor
2. When We Were Birds, by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
3. Born on an Island, by Golda Lee Bruce
4. Hungry Ghosts, by Kevin Jared Hosein
5. No Pain Like This Body, by Harold Sonny Ladoo