Welcome to the latest installment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
When We Were Birds (Hamish Hamilton), the debut novel by Trinidadian Ayanna Lloyd Banwo, is set in a fictionalised version of Port of Spain called Port Angeles. A story about love — between the two protagonists, Darwin and Yejide — family, ancestry, death, and the afterlife, the novel injects magical realist elements into a compelling portrait of a contemporary Caribbean society, creating an original mythology linking past and present. Pre-publication, the novel was named one of the top ten fiction debuts of 2022 by the UK Observer.
Moon Witch, Spider King (Riverhead), the second volume in the Dark Star Trilogy by acclaimed Jamaican author Marlon James, is not a sequel — rather, it offers an alternate account of the events told in its predecessor Black Leopard, Red Wolf, this time from the perspective of Sogolon the Moon Witch. Drawing equally on African myth and history and the author’s prodigious imagination, Moon Witch, Spider King questions what truth might be in a fictional narrative, and how circumstance shapes every individual’s understanding of what did or didn’t happen.
We Are Not Wearing Helmets (TriQuarterly), the fifth book of poems by T&T-born, US-based Cheryl Boyce-Taylor, is described as a collection of “political love poems,” exploring the lives and predicaments of women of colour in the US. “These poems challenge the injustices of ageism, racism, and oppression with rage, forgiveness, honour, and endurance,” writes the publisher. “They are salve and balm.”
Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream (Viking) is a timely and deeply introspective memoir by Tiffanie Drayton, who was born in T&T and brought up in the US. The book uses the author’s personal experiences to investigate the toll of systemic racism and what the “American Dream” might actually mean for black people — and how her understanding of these issues changes when she returns to Tobago — now an adult — to make a life and find a community there.
In Search of Mary Seacole: The Making of a Cultural Icon (Simon and Schuster UK) by Helen Rappaport is a full-length biography of a Jamaican icon who recent scholarship has revealed as a major figure in Victorian British history, though she was nearly forgotten for decades after her death. Born in Jamaica, Seacole migrated to Panama before moving to Britain in the 1850s. On the outbreak of the Crimean War, she travelled to the battlefield, earning fame as a nurse and comforter of wounded soldiers — “the most famous black celebrity of her generation”.
Glory Dead (Peepal Tree Press), the latest in the publisher’s Caribbean Modern Classics Series, is an account of Trinidad in the late 1930s by the left-wing British author Arthur Calder-Marshall. First published in 1939, the book is unsparing in its exploration of social conditions in colonial Trinidad, while its author has “a novelist’s eye for characters and situations,” making it lively and highly readable. With a new introduction by historian Bridget Brereton.
100+ Voices for Miss Lou (University of the West Indies Press), edited by Jamaican writer and scholar Opal Palmer Adisa, is a massive new anthology of essays, poems, interviews, and other writings celebrating the late Louise Bennett-Coverley, Jamaica’s beloved poet, who died in 2006. The list of contributors is a virtual who’s who of Jamaican literature and performance, with a sprinkling of writers from other Caribbean countries.
Awards and prizes
The longlist for the 2022 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, which recognises the best books of Caribbean poetry, fiction, and non-fiction published each year, was announced on 27 February. In the poetry category, the longlist includes Thinking with Trees by Jason Allen-Paisant; What Noise Against the Cane, by Desiree C. Bailey; and Zion Roses, by Monica Minott. The fiction judges longlisted What Storm, What Thunder, by Myriam JA Chancy; How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House, by Cherie Jones; and Pleasantview, by Celeste Mohammed. And the non-fiction category includes Cuba: An American History, by Ada Ferrer; Things I Have Withheld, by Kei Miller; and The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime and Dreams Deferred, by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein. The OCM Bocas Prize is sponsored by One Caribbean Media, and administered by the Bocas Lit Fest. The winners in the three genre categories will be announced on 27 March, and the overall winner on 30 April during the 2022 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.
Longlisted for the OCM Bocas Prize, debut poet Desiree C Bailey — born in T&T and now based in the US — has also been named a finalist for the 2022 Kate Tufts Discovery Award, for her book What Noise Against the Cane. This annual award “recognises a first book of poetry by a poet of promise,” and comes with a prize of US$10,000. The winner will be announced in early March.
The novel Fortune by Trinidadian-Irish writer Amanda Smyth has been longlisted for the 2022 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction, a literary award founded in 2010 and open to novels published in the previous year in the UK, Ireland, or the Commonwealth, in which the majority of the storyline takes place at least 60 years in the past. The winner, who will receive a prize of £25,000, will be announced in June.
Other news
The latest season of Bios & Bookmarks, the popular author interview series from the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, will premiere on Thursday 10 March with an episode featuring celebrated Trinidadian-Scottish writer Vahni Capildeo and her latest book, Like a Tree, Walking. With the theme “A Change Is Gonna Come,” this Bios & Bookmarks season has a line-up of writers whose books explore social, cultural, and personal change through multiple lenses. Previously airing on Sunday afternoons, the series now moves to Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. TT time, and streams online via Facebook and YouTube.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. When We Were Birds, by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo
2. The Bread the Devil Knead, by Lisa Allen-Agostini
3. Within the Law: Memoirs of a Caribbean Jurist, by Michael de la Bastide
4. The Master of Chaos, by Pauline Melville
5. Pleasantview, by Celeste Mohammed