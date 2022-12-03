Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly round-up of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.
New releases
Cane, Corn & Gully (Out-Spoken Press), the debut book by Barbadian-British Safiya Kamaria Kinshasa, brings together poems and dance “to observe, question, and ruminate on what it means to adopt, perform, and pass down the notion of black West Indian femininity”. Diagrammed notations of traditional Caribbean dance movements as well as “everyday rituals” alternate with the author’s powerful meditations on survival and rebellion.
Home Is Not a Place (William Collins), by British photographer Johnny Pitts and Trinidadian-British poet Roger Robinson, explores black British history and culture through images, poems, and essays documenting a roadtrip across the length and breadth of Britain, made by the authors during 2021. “The authors found not only black British culture long overlooked in official narratives of Britain,” writes the publisher, “but also the history of Empire and transatlantic slavery to which every Briton is tethered.”
The Islands (Catapult), a new book of short fiction by Jamaican-descended Canadian Dionne Irving, ranges over continents and decades to tell the restless stories of Jamaican women at home and in the far-flung diaspora. These characters—immigrants from Jamaica or the offspring of immigrants—grapple with practicalities of displacement, self-reinvention, and the finding and making of home, whether in 1950s London or present-day New Jersey.
Still Standing: The Ti Kais of Dominica (Papillote Press), with text by Adom Philogene-Heron and photographs by Marica Honychurch, is an amply illustrated volume telling the story of the vernacular architecture of Dominica, and in particular the traditional wooden cottages called ti kais. Designed to be economical to construct but also resilient against hurricanes and earthquakes, these dwellings are a crucial but often overlooked aspect of Dominica’s rich creole heritage.
Hurvin Anderson (Rizzoli), the first major monograph on the work of the Jamaican-British artist, nominated for the Turner Prize, includes substantial visual documentation of his career, with a foreword by Courtney J Martin, an essay by Catherine Lampert, and poems by Roger Robinson. In Anderson’s paintings, the publisher writes, “a tug-of-war plays out between abstraction and figuration, nature versus the man-made, beauty and menace, and his British and Jamaican heritage.”
Awards and prizes
Trinidadian Ayanna Lloyd Banwo, author of the acclaimed debut novel When We Were Birds, is the winner of a 2023 Eccles Centre and Hay Festival Writer’s Award. Presented to two authors each year, the award includes £20,000 to support a current writing project and a year-long residency at the British Library in London, with access to curatorial expertise and the library’s extensive Americas collections.
Jamaican poet Shara McCallum was named the winner of the 2022 Hurston/Wright Legacy Award for Poetry for her book No Ruined Stone. Founded in 2001, the Hurston/Wright Legacy Awards honour black writers in the United States and around the globe for literary achievement, in the categories of poetry, fiction, debut fiction, and non-fiction.
The Whisperer’s Warning by T&T writer Danielle YC McLean was named the winner of the 2022 Bocas Lit Fest Children’s Book Prize, sponsored by the Wainwright family. Coming with a cash award of US$1,000, the annual prize recognises one outstanding English-language children’s book for young independent readers, written by a Caribbean author.
The 2023 OCM Bocas Prize also remains open for entries. Sponsored by One Caribbean Media, and awarded annually since 2011, the cross-genre prize—for books of poetry, fiction, and literary non-fiction—is considered the most prestigious award for writers of Caribbean birth or citizenship. The 2023 Prize is open to books published in the calendar year 2022. The overall winner is selected from the three genre category winners and is featured at the annual NGC Bocas Lit Fest, the Anglophone Caribbean’s biggest literary festival. For full information, including deadline dates and eligibility and submission guidelines, visit www.bocaslitfest.com/awards/ocm.
Three Jamaican authors were awarded 2022 Musgrave Medals, annual awards presented by the Institute of Jamaica and founded in 1889, recognising achievement in arts, culture, and science. Fiction writer Diana McCaulay and poets Geoffrey Philp and Safiya Sinclair were awarded gold, silver, and bronze Musgrave Medals, respectively, at a ceremony in Kingston in November.
Caribbean bestsellers
Independent bookshop Paper Based (paperbased.org) shares its top-selling Caribbean titles for the past month:
1. The Stranger Who Was Myself, by Barbara Jenkins
2. The Dreaming, by Andre Bagoo
3. Love the Dark Days, by Ira Mathur
4. Pleasantview, by Celeste Mohammed
5. Zo and the Forest of Secrets, by Alake Pilgrim