Bocas launches ‘Season of Independence’

Harmony Farrell

Harmony Farrell, 2021 NGC Bocas Youth Writer of the Year.

As Trinidad and Tobago marks its 60th anniversary of Independence, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest joins in commemorating the historic milestone with a special online programme of literary and performance events.

This month-long programme will run from Independence Day, August 31, to Republic Day on September 24—a “Season of Independence” that brings together newly commissioned writing by T&T authors reflecting on our past and future, and discussions and readings centred on recent books about the meaning of belonging and citizenship. A musical performance and a curated playlist of video content from the NGC Bocas Lit Fest archives complete the programme. Details are online at www.bocaslitfest.com/independence-2022, and all events can be viewed on demand at the NGC Bocas Lit Fest YouTube and Facebook pages.

From August 31—Independence Day—viewers can explore and enjoy curated videos covering T&T’s heritage and history via National Interests, a YouTube playlist available for the duration of the “Season of Independence”. Drawing on the festival’s rich archives, the offerings include discussions with contemporary authors, celebrations of classic books, and vibrant panel discussions on historical topics—a chance to revisit highlights of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest over the past five years.

New on-demand online programming will premiere on four consecutive Thursdays through September, premiering on the NGC Bocas Lit Fest YouTube and Facebook pages. Events include a September 1 discussion of how our national story gets written, and by whom, featuring eminent historians Bridget Brereton and Brinsley Samaroo; and a September 22 conversation with Barbara Jenkins and Ira Mathur, authors of new memoirs which tackle thorny issues of belonging and “home”.

The “Season of Independence” also focuses on “lost voices” from T&T’s past, with newly commissioned prose and poetry by six contemporary T&T authors focusing on historical characters whose personal perspectives were unrecorded in their times. The segments will air on September 8 and 15.

T&T’s upcoming generation will add their perspectives as well, through a series of “Letters to the Future” by young writers in their 20s, addressed to T&T in the year 2062—a kind of virtual time capsule recording the concerns and hopes of today’s youth, available from September 15.

And a popular NGC Bocas Lit Fest fixture will also return: the Extempo Debate, bringing together two expert calypsonians for a witty, incisive discussion of topical issues through song. Black Sage and Lady Syntax will tackle “The Price of Progress”, using King Austin’s 1979 kaiso classic “Progress” as a prompt. The Extempo Debate will be available on-demand from September 8.

The title sponsor of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest is the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited. The “Season of Independence” is also sponsored by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

‘For the Love of Liberty”

Trinre Insurance is one of the sponsors of the National Library and Information System Authority’s (Nalis) theatrical and musical play, For the Love of Liberty that will be staged in celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, on September 27 and 28, 2022 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA). Entrance to the play, which re-enacts some of the events leading up to August 31, 1962, will be free to the public.

…Trini-born celebrity DJ Anarchy is living his best life

That’s the empowering message to young music creatives in T&T from the internationally acclaimed DJ Anarchy (Alinton Brereton).

In seven short years, Brereton went from dreaming of the bright lights in his Princes Town bedroom in south Trinidad to opening for the “African Giant”, afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) in Detroit, USA.

Rikki Jai spreads the love to India

A chutney soca, Bollywood, pop, slow jam.

That’s the hybrid musical callaloo Rikki Jai (Samraj Jaimungal) has created with Indian Bollywood singer Manie Singh on their east meets west collaboration “Feel the Love”.

Produced by renowned Mumbai-based music-maker Zoheb Khan, the bilingual English and Hindi track is a song of love and appreciation, Jai said.

Bocas launches ‘Season of Independence’

A decade of decadence

Christmas is coming early via Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week.

As the popular annual culinary festival plots its first full scale return since the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be lots of exciting concessions and giveaways for both restaurateurs and diners says event creator Shira Mohammed.