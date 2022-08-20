Bocas launches ‘Season of Independence’

A chutney soca, Bollywood, pop, slow jam.

That’s the hybrid musical callaloo Rikki Jai (Samraj Jaimungal) has created with Indian Bollywood singer Manie Singh on their east meets west collaboration “Feel the Love”.

Produced by renowned Mumbai-based music-maker Zoheb Khan, the bilingual English and Hindi track is a song of love and appreciation, Jai said.