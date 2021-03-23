Bocas Lit season begins

The NGC Bocas Lit Fest is gearing up for a virtual programme from Friday, April 23, to Sunday, April 25.
For the second consecutive year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the literary festival, which is in its 11th year, and which brings together readers and writers from Trinidad and Tobago, the region and the world, will be staged online.
This year’s event promises its usual favourites, in addition to new and engaging features, which include a film tour of Port of Spain, exploring the city’s literary heritage, and the reveal of the 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us, the only crowd-sourced canon in Caribbean literature, which will no doubt invite discussion on definitions of readership and Caribbean culture.
The festival’s founder and director, Marina Salandy-Brown, said the festival has remained resilient throughout the pandemic. “The Covid-19 pandemic brought about an unimaginable sea of change, not all of it positive. I am deeply grateful that the Bocas Lit Fest came out on the right side. The pandemic was declared on March 11, 2020, and on May 1 we hosted our first completely virtual festival and went on to celebrate our milestone with another, bigger virtual festival in September. We also added a year-long slate of brand new projects.
“In 2021, in our attempt to make a difference to people everywhere and of all ages and persuasions, we continue to roll out new projects while building on the gains of earlier ones. The annual festival, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, is at the heart of our work and anchors all our other activities. In 2021, it will again be virtual and will take place online via YouTube, Facebook and our website, bocaslitfest.com, from April 23 to 25: 20 events with 100 participants.
“The work of the Bocas Lit Fest concentrates on every part of the value chain when it comes to growing our population to be readers and writers. We start with projects for children under age 12, follow on with 12-18-year-olds, then university-aged people and then the wider public...
“We may be an NGO, but it is our mission to remain relevant and dynamic. When we started this initiative in 2011, we did not intend to be the only ones on the scene because we seek nothing short of a cultural shift that would bring our world-class literature back to the fore and rank it with our music and Carnival arts.
“I am delighted that a number of non-Bocas-led literary initiatives have emerged and helped to make literature cool again. More people are reading and writing. Many more Caribbean writers are getting published and a fair number of them are winning international prizes. This development has, in turn, gently shifted a tectonic plate in the world of publishing,” Marina said.
Salandy-Brown noted literature can be a tourism revenue driver, which she indicated the festival has been attempting to prove. “Bocas has to keep opening up new and forgotten paths as others join in with us to help bring about change.
“The NGC Bocas Lit Fest is pleased to be launching at the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, next month, our documentary film Port of Spain, “A Writer’s Heaven”, as Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott perceived it to be. Presented by thespian Wendell Manwarren, it takes the viewer to the sites of our capital city that are immortalised in our literature.
“We look forward to working with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts to promote the film regionally and internationally. We have known for a while that literature can be a tourism revenue driver and we are continuing our attempts to prove it. We are ready for the post-Covid era. This 30-minute film will be streamed on Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m.,” Salandy-Brown said.
This year the festival plans to launch its ten-year commemorative festival anthology of writing, along with a series of other new features which include the 2021 Bocas Children’s Book Prize supported by the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC).
“This millennium has produced a new generation of Caribbean writers and, in another first for Bocas, in 2021 we will launch a ten-year commemorative festival anthology of writing that includes just a sample of them, many of whom have won the prestigious OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean writing. Always Coming Home: Caribbean Writers and Their Journeys Through The World is published by Peekash Press, the publishing house Bocas runs to help develop and showcase Caribbean writers. The book will be launched on Caribbean Literature Day—July 12, 2021.
“Another new project to keep the Bocas Lit Fest relevant in 2021 is our first-ever Bocas Youth Fest, sponsored by NGC, and due to happen in July and August. It will be packed with masterclasses, youth-led author interviews, debates, and a Youth Writer of the Year award is being introduced.
“This initiative is intended to equip young people for their CSEC journey and to give them confidence and facility in articulating their thoughts and emotions via the written and spoken word.
“Today a reader, tomorrow a leader”—we believe in that axiom of Margaret Fuller and in the obvious truth that our young people are our future. The First Citizens National Poetry Slam started in 2013. It grew from a 150-person audience for the final contest that year to 1,200 at NAPA in 2019, as the value of the prizes grew.
“In 2020, the pandemic lockdown drove the semi-final and final performances onto our television screens and to larger audiences. In 2021, the Slam will again be televised. It is an important project in the development of young people, not only in relation to their intellectual and emotional development: the Slam has created jobs, built literary and artistic careers in performance and rewarded excellence and hard work.
“The Children’s Bocas Lit Fest is also 11 years old this year. The much-loved NGC Bocas Children’s storytelling Caravan could not travel in 2020 to gather new children’s stories, so in 2021 we will continue to turn several of the dozens of existing ones into videos and animations in ‘Dragonzilla’s Storytime’ and ‘Reading with Dragonzilla’, to be shown online and on national television; while this year’s Dragonzilla’s Writing Challenge will be launched later in the year.
“In 2021, The NGC Children’s Bocas Lit Fest will fill two morning slots in the online festival on Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24.”