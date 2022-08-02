Bocas Lit.

Just in time for the upcoming celebrations of Trinidad and Tobago's 60th anniversary of Independence, a new podcast series from the NGC Bocas Lit Fest explores the country's rich literary heritage.

Launched on July 15, the 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us podcast explores how iconic, classic books of past decades have influenced and inspired writers of today. The podcast is available at the Bocas Lit Fest website at www.bocaslitfest.com/ books-that-made-us/podcast.

In the premiere episode, T& T writer Kevin Jared Hosein-a past winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Prize-talks about the celebrated novel No Pain Like This Body by the late Harold Sonny Ladoo.

First published in 1972, and set in a turnof- the-century Indo-Trinidadian farming community, No Pain Like This Body has influenced two generations of subsequent writers, and was recently republished by the international imprint Vintage Classics. The new podcast series is the latest iteration of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest's ongoing 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us project. Released in April 2021, the 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us is a list of literary works in all genres-poetry, fiction, and non-fiction-crowdsourced by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest with input from readers across the Caribbean and its diasporas. Its aim is to celebrate the region's literary heritage, and introduce new readers-both Caribbean and international-to the diverse voices and themes of Caribbean writing. In the first phase of the 100 Caribbean Books That Made Us podcast, Bocas has commissioned contemporary writers from T& T to consider classic books from the crowdsourced list, with the series premiere timed to coincide with this year's Independence anniversary.

Upcoming episodes-to be released monthly-will focus on books by authors such as Samuel Selvon, M NourbeSe Philip, and Dionne Brand.

The podcast is just one of several NGC Bocas Lit Fest initiatives to mark the 60th anniversary of Independence, with other projects and events to be announced in August.

Information on the NGO's full range of literary initiatives is available at www.bocaslitfest.com.

 

WHO report shows poorer health outcomes for many

Around the world, millions of refugees and migrants in vulnerable situations, such as low-skilled migrant workers, face poorer health outcomes than their host communities, especially where living and working conditions are sub-standard, according to the first WHO World report on the health of refugees and migrants. This has dire consequences for the probability that the world will not achieve the health-related Sustainable Development Goals for these populations.

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

Carl “Beaver” Henderson is a living, breathing, walking, talking, musical institution.

For half a century Beaver has been a pivotal figure in the local and regional music industry. His penchant for experimentation and innovation has seen him literally warp the sounds of calypso and soca into what we know today.

Adding Flair to Monday Mas Monday

While in his final year of an MBA programme at Indiana State University, Aria Applewhite’s path towards academia changed, when he made the bold decision to take the summer off and return home to Trinidad.

For Applewhite, this decision was the only way he would determine whether a career in the Carnival industry was aligned with his life’s purpose.

Neil Patrick Harris is suddenly single in ‘Uncoupled’

Neil Patrick Harris has played an impressive number of what he calls “extreme characters”, which made his role in the comedy Uncoupled especially appealing.

“I was attracted to the notion of a bit of normalcy” and nuance, he said of his refreshing dip into the Netflix series. He plays a suddenly single New Yorker, dumped by his partner of 17 years, stumbling into an unfamiliar dating world.