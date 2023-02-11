BOIS LADY QUEEN ROSIE

“They call me ‘Queen Rosie’. But I am not rosy. I am a warrior. My bois is Warrior.”
It was no idle boast from Rosanna Byanille, the lone female competitor in the 2023 semi finals of the National Stickfighting Competition, which took place at Diego Martin Regional Complex, last Wednesday.
The 47-year-old Bynaille has also vowed to carry on the legacy of her late stickfighting father Dennis “Mookselal” Benice Acres, 88, who was laid to rest at New Grant Cemetery on Wednesday.
Along with family matriarch Cecelia Brown, Bynaille has strong family support and “vows to continue standing in the gap for women” in this male dominated field.
Her elder brother Anthony “Tony” Bynaille was the champion stickfighter cum laveau (song sung or played by tambu bambu bands or drums to accompany kalinda (a dance of African origin, normally part of the stickfighter’s ritual) singer for three consecutive years.
Bynaille is married to Damien Edwards and is the mother of four children-son Akeil and daughters Jadia, Zion, and Zamaria. She straddles her time between Canaan, Tobago, and Princes Town-steeped in the traditional arts like stickfighting, drumming and chantwels.
Bois is in our blood
In a phone interview on Tuesday, Bynaille, a member of the St Mary’s Gayelle, said “I have no choice. Stick is in my blood. I am going after victory. I dedicate my stickfighting prowess to ‘Mookselal’.
“We buried him on Wednesday. His spirit is still roaming. I know he is looking down on me. I have his blessing.”
She added: “He sired 26 children; 24 are alive. He was fearsome. He was known as ‘Mookselal’. They said he was not ‘Mooks’ at the funeral. He liked to reach for the ribs. When we were children, my mother would take us when he was playing. My brothers Tony and Randy would play serious stick. A number of my other brothers have dabbled in stick. Bois in our blood. We had to be by the gayelles.
“There’s the energy of the gayelle. Puncheon (firewater) spurs the boismen on. Boismen move with grace and dignity to the rhythm of the drums. They are like pharoahs in a Roman coliseum,” added Bynaille.
Outside the gayelle, Bynaille’s hands are used to care for the elderly. Her “green thumbs” bring forth bananas, plantains, moko and cassava.
“I am a caregiver. I have an old lady spirit. As Gypsy (calypsonian Winston Peters) said: ‘One day, we will be yesterday’s people, too’. I do whackering. I have my garden in New Grant. I plant fruits like oranges and grapefruits. I have a plum tree. I love the country-styled life. When I am in Tobago, I go to the beach. It’s the best.”
‘If you can’t play, don’t carray’
Counting down to next Wednesday (18 February at the refurbished Skinner Park), she said: “I haven’t practised. But since stick is my blood, I say a prayer and calm myself. I go out there and engage in bois bataille. I need to practise a bit though. You have to learn to brakes. The chantwels say, ‘If you can’t play, don’t carray’.”
She added: “I am so excited. A whole maxi load of us are coming down. My nephew Kwesi Swamber and my brothers Tony, Randy and Marcus Bynaille. We have a posse of good friends like Chase Boodram coming down. We will be strong.”
Queen Rosie is sometimes garbed in flaming red, or gorgeous green kandal (costume) with mirrors.
She will be wielding bois against seasoned “matadors” like Donald Lewis, Daniel Barclay, Saleem Mohammed, Anthony Cooper, Mark Quashie, Selwyn John, Keeran Ramsawar, Oniel Odie, Ronald Lewis and Evon Ralph.
“I have to watch all them like a hawk. They are all kings. Matadors. To be around them is an honour,” she said.
Queen Rosie also has the advantage of building stamina from playing basketball, running track and high jumping, which she did when she attended North Trace Government and Pleasantville Government Primary schools. She is expected to draw inspiration from her brother Anthony Bynaille, who ramajayed, “I am the number one laveau singer. I will sing and chant ‘Trinidadian tiger, march on’. Meet dem bois man. Mash dem down. If they walk with obeah, mash on dem. If they walk with dirty water, mash dem down.”
Trusting in ‘Warrior’
Reflecting on her experience at the Mayaro basketball court last Friday, she added: “I never get cuts. I got an iron brand. The iron had me bazodee. As they say in local dialect ‘tootoolbay’. I brakes from Evon Moses. I brakes with my hand. He was pelting a rib shot. I jumped like a gazelle in the gayelle. But everything just fell in place in picturesque Mayaro. ”
Armed with “Warrior”, which she got from her brother Joel Babolee, she created her own magic.
“I own my trusty poui... ‘Warrior’. My own beauty. It’s just right for me. The right length and weight. We are good friends. We venture into the gayelle with pride and confidence.”
Asked about the reaction of the boismen, she said: “Even the guys can’t believe I am so brave.
“To come out and play stick. They would whisper that me, ‘Rosie, you not easy’. Some of the guys play wild stick. Stone and Blackett does play real fine stick. I am five feet six inches and 170 lbs, but I stand up to them. I don’t beat a hasty retreat. As the Psalmist David said: ‘I’m as courageous as a lion’.”
Act like an Amazon
On the way forward, Queen Rosie said: “ I am passionate about bois. I see my role as standing in the gap for women. An inspiration. Some are acting like coy maidens. Act like an Amazon. A lot of women don’t get recognised for stickfighting. They are engaging in activities that men would normally do, like construction or building homes. It’s a modern era now. Women can be more than housewives. They can hone their skills and earn an income. They can be independent.”
She added: “I want more women to enter the gayelle. Be brave. Be comfortable in your skin. It’s okay if you get a little hit. Ignore the detractors and sally (burst forth) into the ring. Come and represent your culture. Stickfighting is part of our heritage.”