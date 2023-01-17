‘Bond Girl’ Gordon wins Podcast Episode of the Year

BOND girl Marguerite Gordon’s interview with the Really, 007! podcast, in which she gave a harrowing account of how she fought off aggressive sexual advances by a famous British film director, has won the James Bond Podcast Episode of the Year award. The Bond Community Awards which are organised by James Bond fans allow fans from all over the world to vote on their favourite Bond content from the past year.
Long before the former beauty queen became a columnist and leading authority on polite behaviour, protocol and social etiquette, Gordon (formerly LeWars) played the villainous photographer Annabel Chung in the 1962 film—Dr No—the first movie in the James Bond series.
But for years she never divulged the ugly reason her real voice was cut from the film.
Last September during the Really, 007! podcast commemorating the 60th anniversary of Dr No, Gordon alleged that the director of the film Terence Young, who was credited for making James Bond, assaulted her in a limousine while the pair were en route to the movie’s wrap party. She was 22 at the time.
“Terence...actually grabbed me in various places. I was so shocked, I slapped him across the face. That didn’t stop him—he did it again. I slapped him a second time. I said to him: “I will seriously hurt you if you touch me again and I will jump out of this car and if I’m found dead it will be your fault...,”she recalled in the podcast.
After using the famous “Don’t you know who I am?!” line, Young threatened to cut her out of the movie, then months later he called Gordon, telling her she needed to go to Pinewood Studios to dub her vocals, but she wanted nothing more to do with Young and refused. When the movie was released, Gordon’s voice had been replaced by someone else’s.
In the decades that followed Gordon kept silent about the scary encounter. When her fans asked why the voice of her character Annabel Chung was dubbed over she responded that she had a disagreement with the director—but never went into details. She finally broke her silence on the podcast.
“At 82 years old, I thought to myself...why hide it anymore? As far as I was concerned I handled the matter at the age of 22. Even though he threatened to cut me out of the movie I told him “go ahead, you’ve paid me anyway”. I did not want to get into movies in any case, my interest was always in the aviation industry,” she told the Express in an interview.
Gordon had previously won Miss Jamaica and was working at the airport checking in passengers at the first class ticket counter when she was first approached by Young who told her he was going to make a series of movies that would become the most famous in the world. She was initially asked to read for the role of Miss Taro which involved kissing James Bond (played by Sean Connery) while lying on a couch, wrapped in a towel. Gordon refused flat-out and was offered the role of the villain instead.
Credits family background
for her morals, values
Gordon says her family background gave her the courage to stick to her morals and values and reject Young’s unwanted advances.
“You don’t get to decide what family or country you are born into, I happened to be born into a wonderful family which is a stroke of luck—and God’s hand,”she recalls.
Gordon hopes that young women who may be tempted to lower their standards for attention or monetary gain will look beyond the glitz and glamour and instead choose right from wrong.
“Self worth is more important today than it was years ago because people are living at fast, dizzying speeds. Do not let any man disrespect or take advantage of you, stand up for yourself and always take the high ground,”she advises.
When she learned that the podcast featuring her interview was the winner of the James Bond Podcast Episode of the Year, Gordon was delighted. She still receives fan mail from persons 60 years after the movie’s release and is eagerly waiting to see who takes on the role of the world-famous spy. However, she baulks at the idea that a woman should take the part.
“I believe in gender equality and equal job opportunities —but not for James Bond,” Gordon says with a laugh. “I don’t care what colour the next James Bond is—blue, pink, yellow...it should be a man—it’s a man’s role!”