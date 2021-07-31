Emancipation Day commemorates the abolition of slavery across the British Empire on August 1. On that historic day in 1834, the Slavery Abolition Act came into effect, freeing more than 800,000 people of African descent in Canada and throughout the British Empire.
This year, the House of Commons voted unanimously to designate August 1 as Emancipation Day across Canada.
From Toronto’s Little Jamaica to Africville, Nova Scotia and the fields of Saskatoon, “FreeUp! Emancipation Day 2021” will stream today, at 1 p.m. ET on CBC Gem and YouTube. The programme will feature music and performances from artists, expressing how they celebrate this day and the journey it took to get there.
In honour of the “FreeUp! Emancipation Day 2021” programming, here are a few books by Canadian authors that explore the enduring legacy of slavery and human trafficking across the African diaspora.
— Gutter Child
by Jael Richardson is about a young girl growing up in a world divided: the Mainland, where people of privilege live, and the Gutter, a police state where the most vulnerable reside. A social experiment results in 100 babies born in the Gutter being raised in the Mainland. One of those babies is Elimina Dubois. But when Elimina’s Mainland mother dies, she is sent to an academy with rules and a way of life Elimina doesn’t understand.
Jael Richardson is the founder and the artistic director of the Festival for Literary Diversity (FOLD) and the books columnist for q on CBC Radio. She is also the author of the nonfiction book The Stone Thrower, which was adapted into a picture book of the same name. Gutter Child is her first work of fiction.
—Saga Boy by Antonio Michael Downing
Musician and writer Antonio Michael Downing shares his story in the memoir Saga Boy. Downing was born in Trinidad and raised there by his grandmother until he was 11 years old. He is sent to rural Ontario to live with a strict aunt after his grandmother’s death. There, Downing and his brother are the only black kids in town. Creative and inquisitive, Downing tries to find himself and escape his difficult home life by imagining different personas. But when he hits rock bottom and finds himself in jail, he knows it is time to build a real life for himself and to embrace his heritage instead of trying to escape it.
Downing is a musician, writer and activist who now lives in Toronto. He published his first book, the novel Molasses, in 2010. In 2017, he was named one of five writers to participate in the RBC Taylor Prize Emerging Writers Mentorship Programme.
— eat salt | gaze at the ocean by Junie Désil is a poetry collection that uses the motif of the Haitian zombie to explore black sovereignty and Haitian sovereignty, while also sharing Junie Désil’s own story of growing up in Canada as the daughter of Haitian immigrants.
Désil is a poet of Haitian descent who was born in Montreal, raised in Winnipeg and now lives in British Columbia. Her work has appeared in Room and Prism. eat salt | gaze at the ocean is her first book.
—The Book of Negroes by Lawrence Hill is a portrayal of the brutal realities of the slave trade told through one woman’s life. Aminata Diallo is kidnapped from her village in Niger and brought to South Carolina to work as a slave when she is 11 years old. After eventually winning her freedom, Diallo goes on to face decades of struggle and adversity, but later becomes a driving force in the abolitionist movement in Britain.
—The Book of Negroes won Canada Reads 2009 and was adapted into a six-part TV series for CBC. It also won the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize and the 2008 Commonwealth Writers’ Prize.
Lawrence Hill is the author of several books, including The Illegal, Black Berry, Sweet Juice and Blood. The Illegal won Canada Reads 2016, when it was defended by Olympian Clara Hughes. He lives in Hamilton, Ont.
— I Am Still Your Negro by Valerie Mason-John is a poetic homage to the work of American author and thinker James Baldwin. Inspired by the 2016 documentary I Am Not Your Negro, which was based on an unfinished 1979 manuscript by Baldwin called Remember the House, the film looks at issues of anti-black racism and black history, all central to Baldwin’s writing. I Am Still Your Negro is a poetry collection influenced by Baldwin’s work and highlights the scars and trauma of slavery, sexism and colonisation in the present day.
Valerie Mason-John is a Vancouver-based poet, educator and public speaker. Her work highlights issues of the African Diaspora and the black, female, queer identity.
—Policing Black Lives by Robyn Maynard traces the underreported modern and historical realities of anti-blackness within a Canadian context. Maynard examines the fact that slavery occurred in Canada for more than 200 years and that enslaved indigenous and black individuals were responsible for developing infrastructure for white Canadian settlers in the 17th and 18th centuries — and how that legacy has defined institutionalised racism today.
Robyn Maynard is a Montreal-based black feminist writer, activist and educator. Maynard’s writing and work focus on documenting racist and gender-based state violence.
