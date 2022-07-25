Shell Trinidad and Tobago has partnered with the ARROW Foundation to support literacy training for pupils across 20 primary schools located in East Port of Spain.

Started during the school term, the literacy training has continued during the July-August vacation period to give youngsters an extra advantage when schools reopen in September. Eighty-two pupils from Excel Beetham Estate Government Primary, Morvant Anglican Primary and St Hilda’s Government Primary are currently taking full advantage of this jump-start on their academic growth.

Since 2012, Shell has supported programmes to improve the literacy levels of over 1,500 pupils from First Year to Standard One in schools in Beetham Gardens and Morvant-Laventille.

To enhance this effort, more than 100 teachers from schools in these communities have also received training in key approaches to help children enhance their reading and comprehension skills.

“Our partnership with the ARROW team is a pivotal step as we continue making a positive impact in the lives of students.

We are giving them the confidence to achieve academic success and make a difference in their local communities.

This project will equip children with the tools to excel in the classroom and be more confident and self-assured.

As a company focused on innovation, we were glad to be part of this programme that incorporates technology-based learning.

We feel privileged to continue our work with the East Port of Spain community through this partnership with the ARROW Foundation,” explained Candice Clarke-Salloum, corporate relations manager, Shell.

Shell’s partnership with the ARROW Foundation builds on critical work done with pupils and teachers in the East Port of Spain communities by making the Foundation’s brain-based learning initiative accessible to hundreds across the schools.

This is even more critical in the context of Covid-19 and the intermittent shift to online learning, which has impacted pupils’ literacy levels. It directly complements the millions of dollars that the company has invested since 2020 in terms of programmes to mitigate the medical and social impacts of the pandemic.

Various forms of feedback and studies show that pupil engagement has seen a significant decline in the aftermath of school closures, particularly regarding communication skills and self-esteem.

The United Nations has estimated that over one billion pupils have been negatively affected worldwide, and the UN’s Secretary-General indicated that, “the Covid-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption to education in history”.

According to the managing director of the ARROW Foundation, Christopher Bonterre, “This literacy initiative is a sterling example of social performance and Shell is making an expansive impact in education.

“In facilitating the delivery of this programme, Shell will contribute significantly to improving the lives of thousands of children and their families.

“There is no doubt that the pandemic presented a set-back to pupils, and this initiative will catalyse the movement to reversing these trends and giving these kids the opportunity to achieve their full potential.”

Developed more than 40 years ago in the UK by Dr Colin Lane, ARROW stands for Aural — Read — Respond — Oral — Write. It focuses on remedial work in reading, spelling, dictation, speech and listening skills and assists pupils who experience academic challenges by transforming their entire approach to learning.

The computer-based learning applies use of the self-voice – a recording of the learner’s own voice while reading – which forms the basis of the multi-sensory learning approach.

