Born in the perfect place at the perfect time

Johann Chuckaree is the epitome of the modern Indo-Trinidadian.
The 31-year-old is a proud descendant of East Indian indentured labourers. Prays to Jesus Christ. And plays the pan.
The Woodbrook-born musician exuded equal passion for all three during a virtual sitting with the Kitcharee on Thursday night.
“Indian arrival to me is a celebration of my heritage. An appreciation of the sacrifices made by my forefathers. I can only imagine the courage it would’ve taken for my ancestors to leave their homes and families behind and come to a new life and new opportunities in a world that would seem alien in comparison,” Chuckaree mused during our chat..
“I always joke and say that I was born in the perfect place and in the perfect time,” he continued.
“The opportunities I’ve had and the people I’ve been privileged to interact with during my brief 31 years in this world have been nothing short of serendipitous. My ancestors have laid the foundation and illuminated the path that I walk today and no words can express my gratitude for their sacrifices, their journey and their courage.”
A different experience
Chuckaree admitted to having little to no knowledge of his family’s journey to Trinidad or from whereabouts in India they originated. It’s an ancestral mystery his siblings and cousins are determined to solve.
“Unfortunately, I don’t know very much about my family’s direct journey to Trinidad, or where in India our family originated. But it’s something that the younger generation of my family has been researching and actively pursuing in the hopes of learning of our ancestors’ journey and re-establishing a connection with our ancestral family,” he revealed.
The popular pan soloist is acutely aware, however, that his contemporary upbringing in the capital has been in stark contrast to the more traditional cultural experiences of his extended family and friends.
“Growing up in Woodbrook, with a Roman Catholic religious background, my experience has vastly differed from many of my friends and extended family who are descendants of East Indian heritage. However, some of my fondest memories are of times spent with our Hindu family members and friends during Divali, Hindu weddings and prayers,” he acknowledged.
Though they worship differently, they share similar tenets. He says a genuine appreciation for the reward of hard work and deep sense of family responsibility runs through all sects of the Chuckaree clan.
“I can safely say though, that my family’s work ethic, their striving for continued excellence and mutual respect for one another are inter-generational life lessons that have transcended both time and religion,” he added.
Finding notes from home on the pan
For Chuckaree the pan has always been a safe place of retreat. He has quite literally found himself between the notes of the instrument. Recently, his improv and original play “has been heavily influenced by the thematic and rhythmic elements found in East Indian music”.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some of Trinidad and Tobago’s top East Indian musicians and performers including the likes of Raymond Ramnarine, the Dil-e-Nadan family and Neval Chatelal to name a few.
“Interacting with them has definitely taken me out of my traditional comfort zone, opening my eyes to the beauty of Indian classical and Bollywood songs. It’s definitely mind-blowing to see how the steelpan can be adapted to perform these pieces,” he said.
Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic and restrictions of the state of emergency in T&T has meant limited opportunities to showcase that newfound connection.
“Within the last 14 months, almost every scheduled performance was cancelled and all international touring brought to a screeching halt. Adjusting to this has definitely been an immense challenge, not only for me but for our entire creative sector.
Chuckaree said he has had to rely on another adept form of hand-eye coordination to bring home the bacon.
“Believe it or not, my educational background is in Information and Communications Technology. As a result of the pandemic, my focus has been more specifically on my ICT career which has grown into a small business providing ICT and digital security services for local companies and a few residential customers,” he revealed.
Work on a new live instrumental album remains open on his hard drive, however. Chuckaree’s last album project Soca Meets Pan was released in 2015. He also plans to host a free online concert on June 4.
“Music always remains my creative outlet, my stress relief, and my true passion and I hope and pray every day for an end to this pandemic.
“Definitely on the drawing board is a new live album, featuring some new original music, a few covers and some collaborations.
“Also, look out for a free, online concert coming up on June 4th, 2021 at 6.30 p.m. This will be live streamed from my Facebook and Instagram pages. I’ll be posting more details and information during the next few days, so make sure to like and follow my social media pages,” he concluded.