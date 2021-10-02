AUTHOR, life coach, mental health advocate and former nurse H Michelle Johnson is back with her follow-up book Bouncing Back: Your Mental and Emotional Resilience in the New Normal and Beyond. According to the writer who has spoken about mental health and building resilience on a community and international level, Bouncing Back is a “common sense toolkit, designed with pictures and illustrations, to inspire readers to take charge of their mental and emotional welfare in a changing and unpredictable world”.
Since its release in July, Bouncing Back has already been lauded as a “necessary read” and “an eye-opener”. The timing of her latest book and the valuable information it contains could not be more appropriate given that emotional resilience is needed now more than ever. Johnson says the Covid-19 lockdown saw an increase in people feeling low, anxious, worried, fearful, isolated and lonely. She agreed that the overwhelming stress and anxiety over the past 18 months has revealed a mental health crisis.
“The last year and a half has been described as a mental health ‘tsunami’,”says Johnson who is banding together with psychotherapists, psychologists and psychiatrists to address the topic of mental health.
“Prior to Covid, here in the UK it was estimated that one in four people had experienced a mental health issue, with more than ten per cent of them being on antidepressants—and that was before the pandemic. During Covid there was definitely a surge in people seeking mental health support. Issues such as stress, anxiety, worry, low mood and depression would have been exacerbated as a result of Covid,” says Johnson.
Not nearly enough is being done to tackle mental illness, she adds. Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of investment went into services for physical care, a lot less was put into developing mental health services around the world.
“Now that we’re seeing this increased need around mental health services, the fact that there wasn’t enough to begin with—that is a big issue. And so a lot more needs to be done,” she says.
Johnson knows a lot about building mental and emotional resilience. Most, if not all the recommendations included in Bouncing Back are ones she has implemented in her personal life. The former nurse who was born in Trinidad but has spent the majority of her life (31 years) in the UK co-authored several research papers on gynaecological cancer genetics. Her last clinical role involved counselling, supporting and advising patients with a genetic risk of cancer, many of whom struggled with complicated bereavement and anxiety due to a family or personal history of cancer. At the height of her demanding, high-stress career, Johnson suffered burnout. She knew something was seriously wrong.
“I was going up in my career and was very dynamic and motivated in terms of achievement but I couldn’t bring myself to admit that I was not feeling like myself anymore. When it got so bad that I felt I couldn’t cope, I saw my doctor. When he suggested that it was anxiety and depression I thought “No way, this is rubbish, I am a strong black woman”. As I got more and more burned out I had less and less motivation to do things—that’s one of the things about depression, you lose enjoyment in the things you normally would enjoy,” she explains.
Book of the Year
Fortunately, Johnson sought help which put her on a path to recovery and empowerment but she also wanted to share her life story and advice with others.
She trained as a life coach, while doing so, Johnson also began writing which helped her to process what she was feeling inside. She wrote the award-winning book Do Great Exploits which provides life-changing insights and tips on transforming mindsets to create a life of fulfilment and impact. The book won the Book of the Year Wise Women Award early this year. Johnson has also kept busy with her charitable work. Through her charity Women 101 she has funded projects for women and children in Kenya, Ethiopia and The Gambia. She has also served in leadership roles in a number of volunteer sector organisations.
In response to the increasing need for mental health support during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Johnson spearheaded the development of a Directory of Mental Health Services.
Judging from the feedback her books have received, Johnson is aware that many people are struggling—mentally and emotionally—in silence. This is to a great extent linked to the stigma that surrounds mental health.
“Part of that stigma is the shame, you don’t want people to think you are vulnerable or that you can’t cope or measure up or meet the challenges of your life. So people keep it quiet for that reason, they don’t want to be thought of as weak or vulnerable,” she says.
Speak up
In her book Bouncing Back, Johnson reveals her journey from burnout and offers recommendations which she hopes will help all readers become empowered and find joy and strength amidst an ever-changing world. One of those recommendations is speaking up and getting the help you need. The help Johnson sought for her anxiety and depression turned things around for her completely and enabled Johnson to bounce back.
Select one or two people trustworthy to whom you can divulge your feelings and ask for support, adds Johnson.
“It could be a relative, a friend or a professional. It’s important that you say something because that will set you off on your journey to getting the help you need,” she says.
The main message of Bouncing Back is: be kind to yourself.
“Become aware of your state and your feelings and see them for what they are. Don’t sweep them under the carpet, deal with them constructively, using the tips in Bouncing Back. And also, be kind to other people because you don’t know what they’re carrying or how they’re feeling. Be kind, put your mental health first and be proactive in caring for your mental health,” says Johnson.
Bouncing Back by H Michelle Johnson is currently available on Amazon.com, the Book Depository and on Apple.