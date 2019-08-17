Boy Boy beats his magic drum in the Carifesta

THIS year’s Carifesta Youth Village will see the revival of Boy Boy and the Magic Drum, a children’s book set in T&T that tells the story of a young boy who dreams of making music with his magic drum.
The children’s book which also shares the message of recycling was written by soca artiste Machel Montano and was first released in 2009. It will be one of the books brought to life with readings by Elizabeth “Lady” Montano at the Carifesta Youth Village from August 17-24 at the Bishop Anstey High School, Port of Spain. There will be two readings each day followed by an interactive session with the audience.