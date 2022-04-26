Boys and young men in crisis

THE state of many of our boys and young men is nearing crisis levels, laments historian Dr Jerome Teelucksingh.
Years of parental, educational and mental health neglect, coupled with society’s failure to address the vulnerabilities of boys and men, are now being reflected in a seemingly never-ending cycle of murders, domestic violence and suicide.
Teelucksingh added that the failure to rectify problematic behaviour manifested at preschool level, but instead choosing to dismiss it as “boys being boys”; the prevalence of physical and sexual abuse in the home, which is supposed to be a safe haven; and a lack of positive male role models in the home and wider community have culminated in the bullying and violence that we are currently seeing in our nation’s schools.
“This is the whirlwind we have reaped,” says Teelucksingh.
As a former school teacher, the historian has observed an increasing sense of alienation, marginalisation and neglect among boys and young men. A lack of parental guidance in homes has pushed many to seek a community in the form of gangs. Therefore, these at-risk boys need support. Teelucksingh is calling for a portion of the annual national budget to be spent on providing primary and secondary schools with counsellors and psychologists.
‘We are on level one
of a nightmare’
“We have to stop believing that to become a progressive society means that we need to have fancy architecture and state-of-the-art buildings. What is the use of laptops in schools if some of our children are like Frankensteins? What is the use of the school feeding programme if the nation’s children are emotionally starved and scarred? Counsellors in primary and secondary schools may actually help save lives now and down the line,” he says.
The school violence we are witnessing is only one symptom of a much larger problem, he warns.
“We are on level one of a nightmare; if we don’t deal with these issues now, it is going to descend into what we see happening in the US—school shootings—because a significant number of children have siblings or friends who have connections to gangs and access to guns,” he says.
After almost 60 years of Independence, Teelucksingh asks the question: what have we really achieved?
“Often, people boast about our sportsmen and women and our literary geniuses, but what about our human capital, the next generation? Our young ones are struggling to survive,” he said.
Additionally, he said it is time to examine institutions that add to this crisis. He drew reference to the legal system, which imprisons men alongside hardened criminals for failure to pay child maintenance. He said the system fails to take into account extenuating circumstances like the loss of a job as a result of the pandemic and the fact that imprisonment means depriving children of having a father figure in their lives.
We may have turned a corner in the fight against Covid-19, but Teelucksingh says the societal after-effects will continue way into the future. Already, gender relations have worsened, there is a greater gap between the haves and have-nots, and being behind screens for two years has resulted in a decrease of social skills and an increase in dysfunctionality among children, he explains.
Opening a Pandora’s box
“Opening schools was like opening Pandora’s box,” says Teelucksingh. “Scars have been reopened, battle lines have been redrawn and cliques and gangs have regrouped.” He believes that community centres should have been used to help in the transition from home to school and encourage interaction among children and their peers.
Because there is a woeful shortage of social workers and school counsellors, Teelucksingh suggests that Government should give scholarships for people to study psychology and psychiatry abroad, in order to be of help to children in schools.
Teelucksingh calls on citizens to break free from the colonial mentality that is responsible for the strongly entrenched belief that “foreign” is better.
He said our society has become so Americanised that many youths are culturally programmed to dress, speak and act in certain ways. Even the toxic behaviour shown by famous celebrities in recent weeks has underscored the need for children to be guided by positive, local role models.
“We can’t continue to have role models in actors and actresses and singers who have no values, morals or ethics. What is the use of their charisma and good acting skills if they have nothing good to offer our youths?” he asks.
Four years ago, Teelucksingh founded the World Day of the Boy Child, which falls on May 16. It draws attention to the need to mould boys into responsible, logical and rational men. But solving the “boy crisis” is going to take a collaborative approach by the Government, religious bodies, the media, communities, NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and the private sector, says Teelucksingh.
“The wealthy private sector and banking institutions can play a more significant role by supporting NGOs that each year beg the Government for subventions,” he says. “If everyone doesn’t come together, then we’re just spinning top in mud.”