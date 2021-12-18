Bracing for a tough Christmas

Christmas will never be the same for chutney star Kris “KI” Persad and his family.
The Persads will celebrate their first Christmas without family matriarch Maya Persad who died in her sleep on October 24 at the age of 62. The former beauty queen, born Maya Sahadeo, was the second runner-up in the Miss Trinidad and Tobago contest for the Miss World International pageant in 1982. Maya was also a former Express employee.
KI, a three-time Chutney Soca Monarch Winner (CSM), says while they intend to do their best to spread Yuletide cheer to the children in the family, the reality is his mother’s absence will be too big a void to fill at this time of year.
“This Christmas will be different. We don’t intend to celebrate much. Mom was always at the head of those celebrations and to do it without her right now is practically impossible. But, we’ll do what’s best for my little boy as he’s only four and won’t understand fully,” KI said sincerely during an emotional WhatsApp exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday.
KI’s gut-wrenching reality is one many families share, having lost loved ones to Covid-19 this year. KI recalled getting the dreaded call informing him of his mother’s passing from his father musician Veerendra Persad, just one day after she underwent shoulder surgery. Maya Persad was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was said to be in remission.
“I was on tour in Schenectady (New York, USA) when my father called me to tell me to come home,” he lamented.
While the talented vocalist credits his musical directing father for inspiring his entire career, he says his mother was the driving force making sure he actually did the daily work.
“Now in my life today, my favourite memories would be of her making sure we practised and focused. I credit the talent to dad, but the actual work, she made sure we were doing it. Very instrumental in my success today,” he said.
KI said he will miss seeing his mother play and spend time with the apple of her eye: his son Krys.
“They loved each other unconditionally and it’s truly heartbreaking having to explain it to him and have him understand, and so unfair to my mom. She went through a lot being diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and was going through remission. This was such a new happiness for her after dealing with all that. The family is shaken and hurt with no hurt to spare. She was so much in all of our lives, in different capacities. We miss her,” KI said.
The show must go on
Maya Persad would have been proud to see her son go do down in history as having the first chutney soca song ever produced in Dolby Atmos (DA).
KI’s 2012 CSM winning hit “Single Forever” was recently remixed and released in the new age sound format by producer Rishi Mahato of Maha Productions. Mahato broke new ground in October when he officially opened the first recording facility in the region to be certified by Dolby Laboratories in San Francisco, California, USA.
DA tech is a spatial audio innovation featuring a completely new way to create and experience music. It goes beyond the ordinary listening experience by immersing the listener in the song revealing details with unparalleled clarity and depth. And is as significant a leap forward in sonics as stereo was from transistor radios in the 1930s.
“He released his first Dolby Atmos album titled Island Stories in which him and I featured the ‘Single Forever’ remix. Coincidentally, December 9 was the tenth anniversary of ‘Single Forever’ marking a decade since we first released it,” KI beamed.
The DA version of “Single Forever” is also the first chutney soca song ever featured on the Apple Music platform.
“Being recognised and featured by Apple Music is huge for me and bigger than that, the genre. It’s the first American recognition across a major platform the genre has ever gotten. Myself along with many peers in the industry always speak of our dream to let the music be heard and celebrated worldwide and this is definitely a first step towards that. I’ve always stood by the belief that this song is just starting, and one day I’ll get the entire world to sing: ‘I go be Single Forever’,” KI continued in genuine excitement.
KI says he is itching to continue touring and performing in 2022 once pandemic protocols permit. For now his self-titled band is working on new releases and visuals along with singers Neval Chatelal and Savita Singh.
They are also set to launch a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection entitled The Single Forever Collection later this month. NFTs technically contain anything digital, including drawings, animated GIFs, songs, or items in video games. Non-fungible means it is individual.
“It’s a collection of five NFTs -- four Singles, and one Collectable Card with ten Editions, in which I’ll be keeping first edition and selling the other nine. They will be available to buy through both cryptocurrency and traditional purchasing methods,” KI explained.
As for his Christmas message to the people of T&T? KI implores the nation’s citizens to be safe and “follow the most educated and sensible guidelines”.
“Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. While it seems like we’ve been going through this forever, we just gotta hold off a little more. Stay at home, maintain social distance, mask up, sanitise, and save lives. It’s worth it,” he concluded.