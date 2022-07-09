BRASS 2 the WORLD celebrates SuperBlue with Flag Party

In a massive and magical tribute to soca icon SuperBlue on July 16, Brass 2 the World will perform at the launch of Flag Party, its Carnival 2023 Monday Mas presentation. Teaming up with the soca band will be the multiple-title-holder himself, SuperBlue (Austin Lyons), along with the incomparable Ronnie McIntosh and the combined energies of Brass 2 the World frontliners, Snakey (Heaven Charles), Dilena Diamond and Kyle “KC” Cowie.
Produced by Blow Mano Blow Mas Productions (BMB Mas), Flag Party will be the third instalment of their “just-for-fun” street parade with mas and live brass music on Carnival Monday in Port of Spain. Band and mas committee team lead, Burt Marcellin conceptualised the tribute mas after learning of SuperBlue’s recent Hummingbird Medal (Gold) national award for his outstanding contribution to music.
“When we reflected on SuperBlue’s impressive legacy of ten Road March titles, seven International Soca Monarch wins, and other accomplishments, we decided to take it one step further to demonstrate our deep gratitude for him,” said Marcellin.
“SuperBlue is one of the most gifted and well-loved soca artistes of all time who knows how to get party people and masqueraders of all ages in a waving frenzy! After we pitched the idea to his management, he didn’t hesitate to come on board with us because he is just as excited as we are about the idea,” Marcellin said.
True to form, SuperBlue expressed his appreciation to BMB Mas for the mere thought of paying homage to him, while reflecting on the unique way in which the music seemed to have come full circle.
“I remember in my younger days I never used to miss any opportunity to see Mano Marcellin and his orchestra perform in Point Fortin. So today to have his son, Burt and his musicians celebrate me as a cultural ambassador is a beautiful experience,” said SuperBlue.
For Saturday’s launch, the fete venue Sound Forge will be transformed into a flag and rag waving soca kingdom, with SuperBlue, ably assisted by the experienced Ronnie McIntosh - himself a former international soca monarch and legend in his own right. Partygoers and new and returning masqueraders will have the opportunity to view Flag Party costumes for the first time and BMB Mas advises that registration will be open.
“Whether as a soca band or as mas producers, we recognise that there are several music and cultural stalwarts still in our midst and we are truly blessed to benefit from their amazing contributions over the years.
Flag Party is our way of honouring just one of them, while we party safely at a great venue that’s suitable for our times,” Marcellin ended.
Flag Party, the band launch and party takes place on July 16, from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo Road, St James. Music by Brass 2 the World, SuperBlue, Ronnie McIntosh, DJ Aagon and DJ Duane. Tickets cost $100. Contact 286-6819 or visit our Facebook page: Blow Mano Blow Mas.