‘Brass 2 The World’ gives thanks

“Musicians are lovers, not fighters.”
So declared artistic director of Brass 2 The World Burt Marcellin, son of the late iconic musician Mano Marcellin, at a celebration and thanksgiving for the ensemble’s myriad blessings at the percussion studios at the corner of Edward and New streets, Port of Spain, last month. Marcellin and his cast gave God thanks for their multiple talents and victories during the 2023 edition of the “Mother Of All Carnivals”.
While they had all enthralled audiences with their performances, some of their members including frontline singer Snakey (Heaven Charles), who had copped the Independence monarch and Young Kings titles with “Wha Yuh Need Again Trinbago”, had distinguished themselves. Female lead singer Amrika Mutroo had garnered rave reviews with her confession about “What Son”. The band also placed second in the Brass Bacchanal at the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS), Port of Spain, copping the $75,000 prize with SuperBlue’s “Flag Party”. They were also delighted to have veteran artistes Ronnie McIntosh and Pt Fortin bard SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) on board during the hectic season. They made pit stops at the John Cupid Carnival Village and several all-inclusives.
Among those present were Marcellin’s wife Dianne, I95 presenter John Gill, and soca parang singer Walter “Coro Coro” Taylor. McIntosh said he was pleased at their progress and he encouraged them to practise diligently. Marcellin said they are expected to play at Pt Fortin and Tobago. After the formalities, everyone enjoyed curried dishes and drinks. They traded their fond memories of Carnival and socialised with the band members and musicians. On a lighter note, they joked about getting ample sleep and rest after the season. Group members also said they were passionate about music, inspiring youths and children and representing Trinidad and Tobago on the global scale.
Give God thanks
Marcellin said: “It’s a small celebration for the blessings the Father passed on to us. A delicious dinner and sweet music; just chat and relax. Thanks to all our fans and well wishers for their love and support. They are much appreciated. They can follow us on social media.”
Marcellin added: “We had Snakey. He did well. He won Young Kings and he entered Dimanche Gras. He, too, had some challenges with his family. But he was a good sport and came out and did his work. We had Amrika with ‘What Son’. We placed second in Brass Bacchanal.”
Reflecting on Carnival, Marcellin said: “We hit all the fetes. We were on the streets for Carnival. We copped prizes on the streets. We worked hard. It was hectic.”
Sending a message to youthful entertainers, he said: “I am always inspired by my father. He came first. But maybe I will get there. If you pick up music as a craft, you have to be diligent and disciplined. There’s the sheer joy of making people happy. For a moment, they suspend all their cares and are wrapped up in the beauty and harmony of music.”
Marcellin said he wanted to extend profound gratitude to every person who worked to ensure the band’s success. “We look forward to great things in 2023 and beyond,” he said.