‘Brass 2 The World’ gives thanks

Amrika Mutroo____use

Amrika Mutroo

“Musicians are lovers, not fighters.”

So declared artistic director of Brass 2 The World Burt Marcellin, son of the late iconic musician Mano Marcellin, at a celebration and thanksgiving for the ensemble’s myriad blessings at the percussion studios at the corner of Edward and New streets, Port of Spain, last month. Marcellin and his cast gave God thanks for their multiple talents and victories during the 2023 edition of the “Mother Of All Carnivals”.

Snakey

Snakey

While they had all enthralled audiences with their performances, some of their members including frontline singer Snakey (Heaven Charles), who had copped the Independence monarch and Young Kings titles with “Wha Yuh Need Again Trinbago”, had distinguished themselves. Female lead singer Amrika Mutroo had garnered rave reviews with her confession about “What Son”. The band also placed second in the Brass Bacchanal at the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS), Port of Spain, copping the $75,000 prize with SuperBlue’s “Flag Party”. They were also delighted to have veteran artistes Ronnie McIntosh and Pt Fortin bard SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) on board during the hectic season. They made pit stops at the John Cupid Carnival Village and several all-inclusives.

Among those present were Marcellin’s wife Dianne, I95 presenter John Gill, and soca parang singer Walter “Coro Coro” Taylor. McIntosh said he was pleased at their progress and he encouraged them to practise diligently. Marcellin said they are expected to play at Pt Fortin and Tobago. After the formalities, everyone enjoyed curried dishes and drinks. They traded their fond memories of Carnival and socialised with the band members and musicians. On a lighter note, they joked about getting ample sleep and rest after the season. Group members also said they were passionate about music, inspiring youths and children and representing Trinidad and Tobago on the global scale.

Give God thanks

Marcellin said: “It’s a small celebration for the blessings the Father passed on to us. A delicious dinner and sweet music; just chat and relax. Thanks to all our fans and well wishers for their love and support. They are much appreciated. They can follow us on social media.”

Marcellin added: “We had Snakey. He did well. He won Young Kings and he entered Dimanche Gras. He, too, had some challenges with his family. But he was a good sport and came out and did his work. We had Amrika with ‘What Son’. We placed second in Brass Bacchanal.”

Reflecting on Carnival, Marcellin said: “We hit all the fetes. We were on the streets for Carnival. We copped prizes on the streets. We worked hard. It was hectic.”

Sending a message to youthful entertainers, he said: “I am always inspired by my father. He came first. But maybe I will get there. If you pick up music as a craft, you have to be diligent and disciplined. There’s the sheer joy of making people happy. For a moment, they suspend all their cares and are wrapped up in the beauty and harmony of music.”

Marcellin said he wanted to extend profound gratitude to every person who worked to ensure the band’s success. “We look forward to great things in 2023 and beyond,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Brass 2 The World’ gives thanks

‘Brass 2 The World’ gives thanks

“Musicians are lovers, not fighters.”

So declared artistic director of Brass 2 The World Burt Marcellin, son of the late iconic musician Mano Marcellin, at a celebration and thanksgiving for the ensemble’s myriad blessings at the percussion studios at the corner of Edward and New streets, Port of Spain, last month. Marcellin and his cast gave God thanks for their multiple talents and victories during the 2023 edition of the “Mother Of All Carnivals”.

The Return of the Trini Rap GOAT

The Return of the Trini Rap GOAT

T&T rap legend Make It Hapn (Rayon Bernando) is back in the lab creating new music.

Anybody and their mama that followed the local hip hop scene in the early 2000’s knows Make It Hapn is rap royalty.

The Diego Martin-born MC had a ubiquitous flow that earned him snaps and standing ovations everywhere he went, from the quad at The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus to spoken word exposes and open mic nights across the island.

Keep Holding On!

Keep Holding On!

Despite the depths of your own personal physical, mental and financial struggles there is reason to keep holding on.

That’s the reassuring soulful message singers Braveboy (Marcus Braveboy) and Collis Duranty hope to echo through the hearts and minds of all nationals with their collaboration “Keep Holding On”.

Tobago ready for jazzy weekend

Tobago ready for jazzy weekend

The sister isle is ready to welcome the world to its popular Tobago Jazz Experience, says organiser John Arnold.

After a two-year pandemic forced hiatus jazzy horns, pianos, guitars and voices will once again echo across the tourist destination island next weekend.

Debra Evans, Kibwe launch joint show

Debra Evans, Kibwe launch joint show

Horizons Art Gallery will be hosting Kibwe Loreilhe and Debra Evans in a joint exhibition with a difference. Bold, dramatic colour and beautiful metalwork combine for a truly stunning experience.

Kibwe describes his art as “Modern Realism with Caribbean influence”. Born in 1987, the artist lives and works in Trinidad and Tobago. At the age of 20 he began doing joint exhibitions. In his early paintings in oil and acrylic, he worked very slowly, creating detailed renderings.

Sacred classics at the cathedral

Sacred classics at the cathedral

Tomorrow, The St Paul’s Cathedral will reverberate in song as our nation’s newest professional choir The Liberty Chorale will host an Easter concert special entitled Sacred Classics, Hymns and Spirituals The evening will feature some of T&T’s top classical soloists Edward Cumberbatch, Nakita Gadsby, soprano prodigy Clarice Beeput, Victoria Griffith, Andre Mangatal, Jake Salloum, Aaron Mark Alleyne, and others.